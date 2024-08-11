Sammy Gyamfi presents vehicles to boost regional communications efforts ahead of 2024 elections

In a move to bolster its regional communications efforts ahead of the 2024 general elections, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has presented a fleet of new vehicles to its regional communications officers.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, had the privilege of presenting a Peugeot Landtrek pickup vehicles to the Regional Communications Officers (RCOs) of the Volta and Ashanti regions, respectively.

Additionally, he presented a Mitsubishi pickup vehicle to the RCO of the Eastern Region. The move represents the vision of the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

During the presentation, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi expressed optimism that these vehicles would significantly enhance the mobility of the party’s communications team, allowing them to effectively disseminate the NDC’s messages in even the most remote areas of their respective regions.

“We are committed to ensuring that our hardworking RCOs have the necessary tools to carry out their duties effectively as we approach the 2024 elections,” Gyamfi stated.

He emphasized that this initiative is part of a broader strategy to support all dynamic RCOs across the country, with plans to distribute additional vehicles in the coming weeks.

“Our goal is clear: to galvanize our regional teams as we work towards a victorious agenda for the NDC in 2024,” he added.

Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi stressed that the donation signals the party’s readiness to ramp up its grassroots campaigning efforts and strengthen its presence in key regions as the electoral landscape heats up.