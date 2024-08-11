Bawumia is your surest bet to securing jobs – Napo tells student nurses

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has assured student nurses that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, remains the most reliable choice for securing jobs and advancing the healthcare sector in Ghana.

Speaking to nursing students at the Holy Child Nursing Training School in Sekondi on Saturday, Dr Prempeh, affectionately known as Napo, emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare delivery and create job opportunities through strategic investments.

He highlighted the government’s flagship Agenda 111 initiative, which aims to construct district hospitals across Ghana.

He explained that this ambitious project would not only improve healthcare delivery but also generate thousands of jobs for nursing trainees upon graduation.

“The more we expand, upgrade, and build healthcare infrastructure, the more employment opportunities will be available for all of you,” he noted.

Dr. Prempeh also detailed the extensive healthcare infrastructure projects completed or nearing completion in the Central, Western, and Western North regions. These projects include the 100-bed Obuasi Trauma and Health Centre, the expansion of Shama Hospital, and the new Western Regional Hospital, among others.

He also mentioned the completion or near completion of hospitals in Akontombra, Bogoso, Elubo, Mpohor, Nsuaem, Wassa Dunkwa, and Sefwi Asawinso, alongside new treatment centres in Asawinso, Goaso, Cape Coast, and Elubo.

The NPP’s Vice Presidential Candidate further revealed that the Ministry of Finance has issued financial clearance to recruit 15,200 nurses and midwives nationwide. “I have received reliable information that the recruitment portal has been opened, and application submissions have begun earnestly,” he said.

This move, he said, is expected to alleviate the employment challenges faced by nursing graduates and boost the healthcare workforce in the country.

He reminded the student nurses of the government’s fulfilment of its promise to restore nursing training allowance, a policy that continues to benefit nursing trainees across the country.

“God willing, we will continue to honour this commitment in our next chapter under President Dr Bawumia,” he assured.

Dr. Prempeh urged the nursing students to place their trust in Dr. Bawumia and the current administration, emphasizing that their support would ensure a future with improved healthcare facilities, better-equipped nurses, and increased employment opportunities.

“Our government has made deliberate efforts to enhance the training of healthcare professionals, which is evident in the massive infrastructure developments underway. Your trust in Dr. Bawumia and the current administration ensures a future with improved healthcare facilities and better job prospects for you,” he said.

“Let us work together to build a vibrant healthcare sector that benefits healthcare professionals and the communities they serve,” he encouraged.