NDC reaffirms commitment to education and community development 

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has reaffirmed the party’s dedicated focus on enhancing the quality of education at all levels.

She emphasized the NDC’s promise to establish tertiary educational campuses, particularly in newly created regions.

“The NDC remains committed to providing sustainable jobs for our youth and children by ensuring access to quality education, with a special emphasis on vocational and technical training,” she stated.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang said this when she represented former President John Dramani Mahama at the Meko Bono Festival. accompanied by former First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, alongside other notable former government officials and parliamentary candidates.

The Meko Bono festival is a significant cultural event celebrated to showcase the history and identity of the Bono people,

Speaking to a gathering of traditional leaders and the people, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed the importance of justice, respect, and equitable resource distribution within the community.

“Our call for peace and unity must be rooted in justice and good human relationships. We must ensure that every citizen, not just a select few, can benefit from state resources,” She declared.

The NDC running mate also took the opportunity to encourage the community to cease any actions that undermine the integrity and hard work of individuals.

“Time and posterity will always vindicate those who act with righteousness,” she remarked, urging a collective focus on positive contributions to society.

Prof. Opoku-Agyeman expressed gratitude to the Chiefs and people of Bono for their invaluable contributions to Ghana’s development and for hosting the festival, which serves as a poignant reminder of the region’s rich culture and communal harmony.

The Meko Bono Festival not only celebrates the cultural richness of the Bono people but also promotes peace and unity across the region, solidifying its role as an essential event in Ghana’s cultural calendar.