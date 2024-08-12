Aggrieved Ashanti NPP Regional Executives boycott campaign team inauguration 

The disunity among the Ashanti Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) reared its head on August 11, as some aggrieved members failed to attend the party’s regional campaign team inauguration at Rattray Park in Kumasi.

Despite being assigned special roles in the party’s regional campaign activities, the aggrieved executives, including Francis Adomako (Regional Organizer), Raphael Patrick Sarfo (Regional Youth Organizer), Patrick Acheampong (First Vice Chairman), and the Second Vice Chairwoman, among others, boycotted the event.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent party members, including Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Vice presidential candidate), Akosua Frema Opare (Chief of Staff), Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu (Chairman of NPP Manifesto Committee), and Dr Osei Afriyie Akoto (former Agric Minister).

The aggrieved executives had raised concerns about being sidelined by the Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alleging that he fails to consult them before making decisions in the region.

Despite a previous intervention by National Executives, the issues remain unresolved.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Wontumi encouraged the selected committees to implement their tasks tactfully to meet the party’s expectations.

Some party members expressed concerns about the implications of the division within the party.

Some delegates from Manhyia South, North, Bantama , Suame and other Constituencies said, “In 2008, the economy was good, and we failed to break the 8. Our second attempt, the economy is against us and the NDC’s pressure is very intense, we are approaching the election with a divided front. It is better to conclude that the game is over for us.”

Others called on the General Secretary to revisit the issue to ensure a united front for the elections.