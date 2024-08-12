Government urged to place greater premium on infrastructural development

By Francis Cofie

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PAMV Real Estate, Mr Philip Attiapa Mensah, has urged present and future governments, to constantly prioritize and sustain efforts towards infrastructural development, as a prerequisite to ensuring business prosperity and industrial stability in the country.

He said, the elements of good roads, electricity, water and proper land management regimes, should be given the foremost attention, since these factors were at the core of the success of all business operations.

In an interview with the Media on the sidelines of the Ghana Cooperative Summit and Awards, he said any departure from this noble developmental effort, would be a fertile ground for businesses and industry to suffer undue challenges.

Explaining challenges his operations have suffered from its inception till date, he mentioned the high exchange rate, resulting in high cost of building materials, such as cement and iron rods, adding, however, that the issues of water and electricity which used to be initial challenges, have been resolved to an extent.

He said, the challenge of infrastructure, particularly road infrastructure, is heavily hinged on the shoulders of government which if addresses, would go a long way to boost the real estate industry, since all locations would be easily accessible and desirable to prospective clients.

He said, electricity remained one of the indispensable resources to business stability, adding that all governments must adopt sustainable and strategic measures to avoid a plunge into the unproductive situations businesses were confronted with in the distant and recent past.

He, however, commended government for taking aggressive measures to mitigate the impact of the recent power outages which had negative impact on the business industry, adding however that a lasting solution should be found to the phenomenon to avoid a devastating future occurrence.

According to him, good road infrastructure connects people, positively fuels business growth and reduces business cost while making the transportation of goods easier. He said though road project was capital intensive and ranges from medium to long term, it was worth giving attention in view of the long term benefit.

Furthermore, he admonished all government regimes to attach equal importance to making healthcare accessible to all citizens in line with global development goals, adding that the sector should be decentralized to cover the ordinary citizen since sound health was key to a productive nation.

The Real Estate Developer, who was adjudged the Best Real Estate Developer at the awards ceremony said the future of the Real Estate industry may not be sustainable if players focus only on expatriates who represent a smaller percentage as compared to the Ghanaian middle class.

“We have to find a way to cater for the average Ghanaian because everybody would like to own a house sooner or later”, he said.

He further lauded government for the low tax regime for the industry during the first 5year of operation due to the capital intensive nature of the industry.

Mr Mensah also supported initiated efforts to set a cap on the pricing of cement which he said would afford Ghanaians the opportunity to build and purchase their homes at reasonable rates.

PAMV Real Estate, he said, would continue to prioritize the usage of quality materials in its operations to ensure the safety and value for money for its prospective customers, adding that cutting corners in construction was not advisable since it was a case of shooting oneself in the foot.

Mr Mensah said, his outfit continues to receive recommendations from existing clients, due to its customer-centred mission and high quality products.

PAMV Avenue (https:// pamvestate.com) has 24 townhouses, with each townhouse having a rooftop swimming pool built with materials of high quality to forestall the incidence of leakages.