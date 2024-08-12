23 diplomatic missions in Ghana observe solidarity day with State of Palestine

By Patrick Biddah

A high powered foreign missions in Ghana, have joined the State of Palestine to observe this year’s day of Solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The presence of these foreign missions at the event which took place on Friday, August 9, 2024, was to further add their voice for the end of the war on the people of Palestine by Israel.

Notable among these Embassies who represented at the event were, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Russia and Kuwait.

Others were, Lybia, Qatar, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Mali, Algeria, Peru and South Africa, among many others.

The International Day of Solidarity with the people of Palestine, comes at a time when there have been increasing calls by other Western countries for Israel to end the onslaught on the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The U.S, Egypt and Qatar, recently issued a joint statement for Israel to commit to resuming ceasefire talks with Hamas.

Speaking at the event, the Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, .H.E Abdalfatah A.K. Alsattari, highlighted the state of the war, revealing that since October 7, 2023, the attacks by Israel has killed over 60,000 people.

These casualties, he noted are innocent people, including students, journalists, women, children, as well as doctors and nurses.

The situation, he indicated is severe to the extent that, there are still some 12,000 individuals trapped under rubble and their status of life unknown.

Aside from the massive numbers in lost of lives, the Ambassador also noted that approximately 75% of houses, schools and mosques, have been raised to the ground by bombs and rockets.

Inspite the demolitions of lives and property, he expressed the resolve of the Palestinian people to sail through with the support and unity of the Arab nations, which he said has been crucial in sustaining the forward march of the Palestinian people.

The diplomats at the function reiterated their solidarity with the people of Palestine and Gaza with a condemnation of the atrocities that continues to be visited on the Palestinians.

The situation in Gaza for them is a humanitarian crises which has assumed a genocidal level.

In view of the support by these diplomats to observe the day, Ambassador Alsattari, expressed his gratitude to the participating countries and their representatives for their support .