Palestine will emerge victorious no matter how long it takes- Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

By Patrick Biddah

The 2023 Day of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, has been observed in Accra with a renew breadth of hope.

Almost all the speakers who attended the event on November 30, 2024 were hopeful that Palestine will be free from the aggression from the Israelis.

The General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG), Comrade Kwesi Pratt Jnr, encouraged the people of Palestine and its friends to be assured that freedom would come to them no matter how long it takes.

He said the people of South Africa faced a similar predicament in the days of apartheid, but emerged victorious at the long run.

According to him, it is the responsibility of every well- meaning individual to condemn what is happening in the occupied Gaza.

Mr Pratt who was in his usual firing element, rallied support for the Palestinians and said it is the responsibility of everyone to crash the injustice being perpetrated by Israel on the Palestinian people.

“ The people of Palestine will emerge victorious not for the sake of emerging victorious but for the fact that the fight towards liberating Palestinians is not stopping “, he emphasized.

He further stressed the belief that there cannot be peace in the Middle East until the occupation of Gaza is brought to an end.

For him, no one should condemn Hamas because they were protecting their land and that can only be done by defending themselves.

The event which was observed at the Palestinian embassy in Accra, was attended by many diplomats who expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people

The Palestinian ambassador to Ghana, H.E Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri, said Israel has proven not to be committed to any peace to the extent of killing their own Prime Minister who signed a peace accord with the Palestinian people.

The killings of people according to the Ambassador is not limited to Hamas, but also innocent women and children.

On his part, the United Nations resident Coordinator to Ghana, Mr Charles Abani , said the scale of bombing by Israel is horrifying and expressed solidarity in view of the pain and heartache of the affected people .

He called on Israel to end the hostilities, saying dialogue is the only way towards peace.