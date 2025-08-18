BusinessGeneralMajor 1

President Mahama embarks on strategic visits to Japan and Singapore to boost trade and investment

Japan/Singapore/John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama yesterday began a two-nation official visit to Japan and Singapore, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, attracting investment, and positioning Ghana as a leading hub for global trade and development partnerships.

In Japan, President Mahama will play a prominent role at the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IX), where he will deliver a keynote address during a plenary session focused on “Promoting Trade and Investment.”

His participation highlights Ghana’s growing influence in Africa’s economic landscape and its proactive engagement with international stakeholders.

Beyond the conference, the President will host a Ghana Presidential Investment Forum, showcasing the country’s vast investment potential under the ambitious “Resetting Ghana” agenda.

High-profile bilateral meetings with Japanese leaders, including Prime Minister Shigeo Ishiba and senior officials from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), will further explore avenues for collaboration in infrastructure, technical cooperation, and private-sector growth.

The second leg of the tour takes President Mahama to Singapore for a three-day state visit, where he will meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to reinforce diplomatic and economic ties. His agenda includes active participation in the Africa-Singapore Business Forum and a dedicated investment forum aimed at attracting Singaporean investors to Ghana’s burgeoning sectors.

These engagements are designed to foster private-sector linkages, enhance market access for Ghanaian goods and services, and secure partnerships in technology, finance, and human capital development.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President, emphasized that the visits align with Ghana’s broader strategy to diversify its economic partnerships, attract foreign direct investment, and accelerate sustainable development. By engaging with two of Asia’s most dynamic economies, President Mahama’s mission seeks to translate high-level diplomacy into tangible benefits for Ghana’s economy and its people.

