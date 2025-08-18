Trans African Tourism & Unity Campaign launches from Accra, championing a visa-free Africa by 2030

The Trans African Tourism & Unity Campaign will embark on a historic 40,000-kilometer road journey across 39 African countries, starting from Accra from today, August 18, 2025.

This groundbreaking initiative is a 163-day road journey across Africa with the sole objective of promoting a visa-free Africa by 2030, aligning with and accelerating the African Union’s Agenda 2063 vision for a united and prosperous continent.

Endorsed by the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and led by former Ghanaian legislator Ras Mubarak, the campaign seeks to foster continental unity, cultural exchange, and sustainable tourism.

The journey will make its first stop in Lomé, Togo, on August 18, before proceeding to Cotonou, Benin, then Nigeria. Other places are Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Republic of Congo (Brazzaville), Democracy Republic of Congo (Kinshasa), Angola, Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Central African Republic. The rest are Chad, Niger, Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and ending in Ghana.

The Trans African Tourism & Unity Campaign is a bold step toward breaking down visa barriers, boosting intra-African tourism, and driving economic growth, youth empowerment, and cross-border collaboration.

Starting in Ghana’s vibrant capital, the journey symbolizes Africa’s shared heritage and collective ambition for an integrated, visa-free continent.

“History will honor leaders who act decisively to unite Africa,” said Ras Mubarak, the lead campaigner. “A visa-free Africa by 2030 is not just a dream—it’s a necessity to unlock our continent’s potential in tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.”

The campaign’s itinerary includes meetings with African Heads of Government to present letters advocating for visa-free policies, press briefings in each country, cultural showcases, and engagements with stakeholders to promote tourism as a catalyst for unity and economic inclusion.

Ras Mubarak, a dedicated Pan-Africanist, stated: “This campaign is a movement to reclaim Africa’s narrative through open borders and shared prosperity. By fostering a visa-free Africa, we pave the way for a stronger, more connected continent for future generations.”

The campaign is proudly supported by a coalition of partners committed to Africa’s development: Office of the Chief of Staff of Ghana, Afrimex Gold, National Investment Bank, Ghana Gold Board, GLICO Insurance, GNPC, Telecel Ghana, National Lottery Authority, Delcielo Optical Services, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Stanbic Bank Ghana, Pan African Progressive Front, Africans Rising, and Radisson Blu Brazzaville.

These partners provide expertise in finance, insurance, energy, telecommunications, hospitality, and civil society, ensuring the campaign’s impact and sustainability.

About the Trans African Tourism & Unity Campaign:

A Pan-African initiative dedicated to promoting a visa-free Africa by 2030, leveraging tourism to drive unity, economic empowerment, and cultural exchange across the continent.

