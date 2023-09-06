OSP dribbles Cecilia Dapaah releases cash, seizes it again

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) yesterday, released monies seized from the former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, but in a surprise move re-seized them again.

The OSP, had invoked its powers to still take custody of the money days after an Accra High Court, asked the office to return the same.

This was after the Court presided over by Justice Edward Twum, ruled that the OSP acted wrongly in exercising its powers to conduct a search in the home of the former minister.

Although, the OSP in a statement said it had complied with the order, it said investigations were still ongoing and believes the money in question is tainted based on media reports about its multiple ownership, hence the decision to take custody of the amount.

The High Court in Accr,a ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor to return seized properties from the residence of embattled former Sanitation Minister to her within seven days from Thursday August 31, 2023.

The Court, had also ordered the OSP to unfreeze Ms Dapaah’s bank accounts.

The court said the OSP per the law violated conditions precedent before it could make such orders to seize those properties it deemed “suspected tainted property” with corruption.

In adhering to the orders of the court, the Office of the Special Prosecutor in a statement indicated that it has consequently invoked his statutory power under section 38(1) of Act 959 and regulation 19(1) of L.I 2374 by directing the freezing of the bank account and investments of Ms. Dapaah.

The OSP added that the freezing took effect from 5th September, 2023. This means the ex-Sanitation and Water Resources Minister is not getting the money the OSP seized from her house any time soon.

Below is the statement issued by OSP