Chase Auditors with evidence

The Ranking Member of the Public Accounts Committee, Kofi Okyere Agyekum, has advised institutions that do not have documents or evidence during auditing to back their claims with evidence and submit them to the Auditors immediately they get their documents.

“You cannot wait for the Auditors to come to you and ask for evidence, you have to go to them with your evidence so that you will not be captured in the final report” he stated.

Mr Okyere Agyekum, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Fanteakwa South in the Eastern region, was advising institutions that have been cited in the Auditor-General’s Report with minor issues like no supporting documents.

Some of these institutions came from various locations to prove to the Committee that they have documents to support their actions when they could have done that earlier to save them from further troubles.

At today’s Public Hearing in Sunyani, the Committee considered the Report of the Auditor-General on the Management and Utilisation of District Assemblies Common Fund and Other Statutory Funds for the year ended 31st December 2021, Report of the Auditor-General on the Accounts of District Assemblies for the Financial year ended 31st December 2021 and the Report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana – Pre-tertiary Education Institutions for the year ended 31st December, 2021.

On the issue of Internally Generated Funds (IGF) for the District Assemblies, some of the Assemblies from Cocoa growing areas such as Sefwi Wiawso, Sefwi Akontombra, Sefwi Bodi and Suaman District expressed concern about how the swollen shoot disease has affected the cocoa in the areas.

According to the Assemblies, almost all the cocoa buying companies have been closed down and the Assemblies are now heavily dependent on their Common Fund because they are unable to generate any funds on their own.

Dadieso SHS, Bibiani SHS, Asawinso SHS, Nsawora Edumafua Comm.Day SHS and Nana Brentu SHTS are some of the schools in the Western North Region that appeared before the Committee.