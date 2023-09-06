Pampered Alan Kyerematen chickens out again!

…Withdraws from NPP flagbearership race; ends political careers of Ohene-Ntow, Buabeng, Afeku, Adorye, others

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, one of the flagbearer hopefuls of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has withdrawn from the race and literarily thrown his supporters, including Nana Ohene Ntow, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, Catherine Afeku, Hopeson Yao Adorye, under the political bus.

He made the announcement in a statement released late afternoon, yesterday; dated September 5, 2023, citing intimidation and assault on his supporters through a process that is designed by the ruling party to favour a particular aspirant.

“In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023. In the next upcoming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups,” he added.

This is the second time that the man who served twice as Trade Minister under Presidents; John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo.

He had resigned from the NPP in 2008, crippling the Nana Akufo-Addo presidential campaign after citing intimidation and assault on his supporters. This was after President Kufuor, had pulled him from the US as Ghana’s Ambassador and sent to Trade Ministry as a minister cooking everything for him to lead the NPP.

Mr Kyerematen, who placed third in the party’s August 26 special delegates’ conference, said the race seems to be deliberately skewed to favour one of the candidates, hence the intimidation of agents.

“The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly, unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party.”

“In addition, the fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eyesight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable. I am committed to, and value the safety of those who work with me and for me, and I will always fight for their interest.”

He, therefore, wished the remaining aspirants well in their quest to lead the party for the 2024 polls.

“I wish all the other Aspirants well as they continue on their journey. I also wish to use this opportunity to express my profound gratitude once again to my family, the Alan 4 President (A4P) Campaign Team, and all my teeming supporters in Ghana and from around the world, who have supported me in diverse ways over the years. Please be assured that the battle is still the Lord’s, and that those who wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed”.

This implies that four persons are left in the race, which is set for November 4.

They include: Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The balloting is expected to take place today Wednesday, September 6.

Boakye Agyarko on August 31, refrained from the run-off election being organised to break the tie between himself and Francis Addai-Nimoh, which was scheduled on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

The National Council during its meeting agreed that members of the Council should vote in the party’s September 2 run-off between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh to decide the fate of the two flagbearer hopefuls.

But Mr Agyarko disagreed with the new process and insisted that it breached the party’s constitution.

“I refuse to be a part of such an act that seeks to unjustly truncate a previously agreed upon process, and cannot be part of what is about to be done on Saturday, 2nd September 2023. I cannot, with a clear conscience make such an impermissible concession to such an errant decision. I, therefore, respectfully, serve this notice to refrain from such a contest. As always, I wish the party well,” he said in a letter addressed to Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Chairman of the NPP’s Presidential Elections Committee, dated August 31, 2023″.

Meanwhile, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a member of the Alan Kyerematen Campaign team, has strongly criticized his own party, NPP, for what he perceives as actions taken with impunity and a lack of adherence to established rules.

He also emphasised that the party is not being democratic in its dealings.

Speaking on Alan Kyerematen’s decision to withdraw from the NPP flagbearership race in an interview with Citi FM, Buaben Asamoa, expressed his support for Mr Kyerematen’s decision to withdraw from the race.

He echoed Kyerematen’s concerns about the apparent favouritism shown to one candidate and the use of tactics such as intimidation, impunity, and inducements to secure votes.

“He’s announcing to the Ghanaian population that he has withdrawn from this process. Which is in favour of one person, and is stopping at nothing, not stopping at intimidation, impunity, and inducements in order to secure a vote for one person, and that process is what he has withdrawn from.

“Fortunately, he recognises the people who believe in him and he has acknowledged that belief. He goes on to say that this ongoing process will not deliver their expectations, the expectations of him being selected to become the leader of the party and the realisation of his vision. Rightfully so, he’s convinced and has had the courage to withdraw.

“As for politics, you can’t stop people from speculating and putting their lenses on whatever happens. But the truth of the process that we are going through in the NPP is not NPP-like, it’s not a democratic process. The party is acting with impunity, it is making rules and changing rules at will, and everybody can see what is going on.

“The last Special Delegates’ Conference was full of intimidation, You have all the stories, and it’s not important to tell the stories as new. The courage of one conviction is more important, and I think Alan should be commended for having the courage of his conviction to withdraw”.