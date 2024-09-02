NPP, NDC targeting each other with fake news

….Mahama & Napo fall victims

The 2024 general election, has gotten into an interesting phase, where the two dominant political parties are using fake social media platforms to undo each other.

Last week saw the use of a letter in the name of the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Kwetey, claiming it was in reaction to the Abuakwa South’s Member of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea’s reference to the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, as a drunkard.

It turns out that the press release from Mr Akwetey was faked by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in retaliation to the NDC’s reference to Dr Bawumia as a liar.

But a day later, the camp of the NPP running mate, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh alias “Napo” was also busily denying viral reports claiming he had been flown to Germany for medical care after collapsing.

An ‘X’ account with the address Uncle Paa Kwesi @papakwesi_jr on Friday, August 30, 2024, made the claim which attracted some 823 views.

The account claimed, “Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), running mate for NPP flys to Germany for medical treatment. Ghana is with you in our prayers”.

NAPO, has in recent times looked emaciated compared to his previous bulky frame while at the Ministry of Education. He had also spent time in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for medical treatment and onetime came back on crutches and later walking stick.

Close sources, say he had been advised by his doctors to check his weight.

But it has since been revealed that the claim was false as the Running Mate at 9 pm on Friday was addressing a crowd at Ofuman in Techiman North District of the Bono East Region.

His spokesperson, Fiifi Boafo, who rebuffed the claim posted on his Facebook page “This is Napo at Ofuman in the Bono East at 9 pm on Friday, 30th August 2024”

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, who has not directly responded to the alleged propaganda posted “Last night in Offuman, Techiman North, it was truly uplifting to hear about how Dr. Bawumia’s initiatives are simplifying lives. From the renewal of NHIS and the ability to purchase ECG credit via mobile phones, to the implementation of a national ID system, these efforts are making a tangible difference.

Alongside the transformative Free Senior High School policy, which has brought relief to chiefs, religious leaders, and dedicated Ghanaians alike, these achievements are driving their strong support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to safeguard these gains. I encouraged everyone to advocate for the NPP in market squares, offices, churches, mosques, and every place where people gather. With God, it is possible!”

Earlier on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Napo and his entourage visited Fiema, Yefri and other communities in the Nkoranza North Constituency, where he appealed to chiefs and opinion leaders to support Dr Bawumia and Jacqueline Boatemaa Bonsu, the party’s parliamentary candidate in the upcoming December elections.

Ahead of the false NAPO medical claim, the National Youth Wing of the NPP publicly declared its support for Atta Akyea, following his controversial remarks that ex-President Mahama was an alcoholic.

In a press release dated August 30, 2024, the NPP Youth Wing, led by National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha, firmly stated that no apology would be issued.

The statement criticised the NDC for what it described as hypocrisy, citing past instances where NDC officials, including General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey and National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, made derogatory comments about NPP figures without facing similar demands for apologies.

The NPP Youth Wing, highlighted that the label of “drunkard” was initially attributed to Mahama by Dr Kwabena Duffour, a prominent NDC member, during the party’s presidential primaries.

According to the NPP, Duffour’s comments about Mahama’s alleged alcohol addiction, have never been retracted or apologised for, thus validating Atta Akyea’s remarks.

The Youth Wing, emphasised its readiness to defend its presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, against any attacks from the NDC, vowing to respond “fire for fire.”

They called for fairness and a reminder that political discourse, should be conducted with integrity.

Atta Akyea, has since rejected calls for him to apologise to the NDC flagbearer, indicating that there is nothing for him to apologise for, because he never referred to Mahama as a drunkard.



He said that he only praised the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in his statement and made no reference to Mahama.



“I never said former President John Dramani Mahama is a drunkard. Where is he gleaning that meaning from? If you see the whole story, what I was saying is that we are very blessed to have a very cultured man as an economist and Ghana has never had an economist as President.



“What is the bonus is that, the man is very disciplined and he doesn’t drink any alcohol. And I wouldn’t retract from that. These are facts,” he is quoted to have said.

Addressing a crowd in the Eastern Region, Samuel Atta Akyea, encouraged Ghanaians to remain optimistic about the prospect of excellent governance under Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s leadership.



“Ghana is fortunate to have an economist who is composed, knowledgeable, and abstains from alcohol. We are truly blessed. Ghana is on the verge of having a president with wisdom, a leader who is astute and refrains from drinking alcohol,” he said.



The NDC, condemned him for the utterance in a press statement signed by General Secretary Fifi Kwetey.



“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken note of the unfortunate and baseless remarks made by Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency, during a mini-rally held on 28th August 2024.



“Hon. Atta Akyea, in his address, made a reckless and unfounded allegation suggesting that the NDC’s Flagbearer, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, is a drunkard and an alcoholic.



“The NDC is appalled by this descent into the gutter by a senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who should know better. Such comments not only undermine the decency of political discourse but also expose the desperation of the NPP in the face of an imminent electoral defeat.



“It is deeply regrettable that instead of focusing on issues that matter to the Ghanaian people, the NPP has resorted to personal attacks and character assassination,” part of the press statement said.



The NDC argued that given the MP’s calibre, he should have known better with his utterances.



The party cautioned Atta Akyea that if he failed to issue an apology to Mahama they would retaliate.

Former Minister of Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has also urged the media and members of the public to ignore a fabricated letter circulating on social media that intends to undermine the truth and mislead the public.



In a statement released by Dr Duffuor on Saturday, August 31, 2024, on his Facebook page, he stated that the purported letter is part of a deliberate campaign of misinformation and propaganda by certain opposition elements who seek to undermine the truth and mislead the public.



“We have become aware of a letter circulating in public forums and social media purporting to be official communications from Dr Kwabena Duffuor.



“The fabricated document is part of a deliberate campaign of misinformation and propaganda by certain opposition elements who seek to undermine the truth and mislead the public. I strongly condemn these actions, which are aimed at creating confusion and sowing discord,” he noted.



He entreated the media to verify the authenticity of any information before accepting it as a fact.



“I urge the media to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any information before accepting it as a fact,” he noted.



Kwabena Duffuor, reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, integrity and the principles of honest communication.