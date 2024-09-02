NLA grants 15 Private Lotto Operators licenses

By Paul Mamattah

The governing board and the management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) have officially granted licenses to 15 Private Lotto Operators (PLOs) to operate the NLA original 5/90 lotto under the National Lotto Act 2006 (Act 722) Lottery Regulations 2008 (L.I. 1948) to regulate the lotto industry and combat illegal operations across the country.

The decision to license these operators, stems from the NLA’s commitment to fostering a competitive, yet regulated environment for lotto activities, free from intimidation and malpractice.

By formalizing operations for these PLOs, the NLA, aims to create a comprehensive roadmap for compliance that will ultimately lead to the eradication of unlicensed operators in the market.

The ceremony, held at the NLA Headquarters in Accra last Friday, marked a significant step towards ensuring compliance and accountability within the sector.

The newly licensed PLOs, include notable names such as Alhapa Lotto Limited, Rand Lotteries Company Limited, Obiri Asare and Sons Company Limited, Glovita Lottery Company Limited and Miwɔ Kakra Yɛbedi Nti Company Limited.

The rest were, Vision 2000 Lotto Limited, SB Business Ventures, Diblo Lotto, Luma Technologies and Trading Company Limited and Makafui Mogyi Company Limited.

Other operators licensed in this initiative were, Zacdow Company Limited, Accurate Giant Company Limited, From Home Company Limited, SB Business Ventures and Best Chance Lottery Company.

During the signing ceremony, representatives from the NLA, members of the Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA), and the newly licensed operators came together to finalize legal documentation, thereby granting the operators the official green light to conduct their activities within the regulatory framework established by the NLA.

This landmark initiative is expected to enhance transparency, protect players, and promote fairness in the lottery industry, ensuring that all operations adhere to the regulatory standards set forth by the NLA.

The Board of the NLA, expressed confidence that these measures will help restore public trust in lotto operations across Ghana.

Addressing the media after signing and presenting of certificate of permit to the PLOs, the Board Chairman of NLA, Gary Nimako Marfo, noted that the initiative is aimed at enforcing compliance with the licensing framework outlined in the National Lotto Act of 2006, the Lottery Regulations of 2008, and the Veterans Administration Ghana Act of 2012.

“This is a clear affirmation that you are now licensed to operate as a lotto marketing company in the country.” Mr Marfo stated.

He expressed pride in reaching this significant milestone for the lotto industry, emphasizing the complex process that led to this achievement.

Mr Marfo reassured the PLOs of his commitment to fostering a positive environment for business growth, saying, “I am here to ensure that your businesses flourish so that whatever you must pay to the government, it, too, can receive its fair share of the revenue.”

The NLA Board Chairman encouraged the licensed operators to conduct their businesses peacefully while ensuring compliance with government regulations.

Furthermore, Mr. Marfo urged the operators to take action against those engaging in illegal lottery activities, asserting that the era of illegal operations in Ghana’s lotto industry has officially ended.

He made it clear that only the licensed operators, including eight previously authorized companies, are permitted to operate from this point forward, warning that unauthorised operators would face consequences.

In addition, Mr Marfo announced a reduction in the initial commissioning percentage of wins from 40% to 25%, a decision made in consultation with all stakeholders, including the licensed PLOs.

The Acting Chairman of the Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA), Noah Afonope, expressed gratitude on behalf of the PLOs, acknowledging the challenging journey to this point.

“Thank you very much to the Board; we can now continue with our work,” he added, signalling optimism for the future of the industry.

Among the 15 operators, Alhapa Lotto Limited and Rand Lotteries Company Limited have been authorized to run a 10-year license each for operating the Point of Sale Terminal (POST) in the digital arena.

The remaining 13 operators who are still using paper-based methods to conduct their games have been granted a two-year license each, with the possibility of renewal, encouraging them to transition to digital platforms as well.