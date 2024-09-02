Galamsey Denies Cape Coast, Elmina, others water

…GWCL sends SOS to all interest groups

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Central Region, has attributed the current water crisis in Cape Coast, Elmina, and surrounding communities, to illegal mining activities and asked all interest groups to join the fight against galamsey on the River Pra.

The GWCL management in the Central Region, has in the meantime, apologised to its customers for the water supply challenges within Cape Coast, Elmina and surrounding communities in recent times.

The distressing report, was contained in a press release dated August 31.

The Management explained that, “the recent demand-supply gap is a result of inadequate raw water received at the Sekyere Hemang Treatment Plant as a result of galamsey.

Pollution of the Pra river along its course and most, especially at the catchment for abstraction has reduced water embarkment to the barest minimum.”

The Management, further explained that “About Sixty per cent (60%) of the catchment capacity is silted as a result of illegal mining, compromising the quality of the raw water. We are currently recording an average turbidity of 14,000 NTU instead of 2,000 NTU designed for adequate treatment.”

“Currently the plant is able to produce only about (7,500m3/day), a quarter of its installed capacity. This situation has caused severe inconveniences to our customers and consumers and we sincerely apologize for this,” stated the press release dated August 31, 2024.



“We are by this announcement entreating all interest groups to join the fight against galamsey on the River Pra, especially during this festive period.

Kindly report any form of illegal mining activity to your community leaders, local assembly, etc., and support our initiatives to protect our water bodies and promote sustainable water use practices,” the release noted.

The Management assured that, “The company, is engaging all stakeholders to find a lasting solution to this. We are by this announcement entreating all interest groups to join the fight against galamsey on the River Pra especially during this festive period.

They appealed to residents of the affected areas to assist in this regard, “Your assistance is crucial in helping us restore the quality of the raw water and ensure a reliable water supply of clean drinking water especially as we celebrate our most cherished festival.”