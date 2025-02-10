BusinessMajor 2

Lotteries Board of Namibia to understudy operations of NLA

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The CEO of the Lotteries Board of Namibia, Dr Johnaness Shimaneni, recently conducted a benchmarking visit to the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to study the Authority’s operations.

Accompanied by Ms. Jacqueline Hindjou, First Secretary for Political Economics at the Namibian High Commission, Dr Shimaneni was welcomed by the Director-General of the NLA, Mr Mohammed Abdul-Salam, along with the Authority’s Executive Management team.

During the visit, Dr Shimaneni, highlighted that the newly established Namibian Lotteries Board, shares several operational similarities with the NLA. 

With the NLA being a pioneer in the lottery industry within the sub-region, the purpose of this visit was to gain valuable insights into the NLA’s operational framework and seek guidance for the Namibian board’s launch.

Mr Abdul-Salam, expressed enthusiasm about hosting the Namibian delegation and emphasized the NLA’s commitment to assist them in establishing their lottery board. He also indicated that the NLA team would be available for ongoing discussions to help the Namibian board with its formation.

Newly appointed Director-General of NLA meets management and staff

Randy Abbey to GNPC, Bennet Ankantoa for COCOBOD  
NLA’s Brennan Hall gets major facelift after many years
NLA grants 15 Private Lotto Operators licenses

The NLA team, conducted a comprehensive presentation, engaging in detailed discussions with the Namibian visitors regarding the Authority’s history, operational structure, processes, and corporate governance principles underpinning its establishment.

Commissioning of the Greater Accra Regional Office

In a related development, Mr Mohammed Abdul-Salam, also inaugurated the refurbished Greater Accra Regional Office, on the Ground Floor of the NLA Fortune House at the Head Office.

 The refurbished office, features three individual offices, four washrooms, a storeroom, and a fully furnished general office equipped to seat 40 people.

Accompanied by Ms. Sheila Atiemo, Head of Administration, and her team during the tour of the office, Mr Abdul-Salam, acknowledged the commendable work of his predecessor,  Samuel Awuku, and assured staff members that he intends to build on the foundation laid. 

Emphasizing the importance of a conducive work environment in motivating staff to perform at their best, Mr Abdul-Salam, urged the team to take good care of the facility and remain dedicated.

