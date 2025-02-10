Ex-Akufo-Addo appointees angry at colleagues refusing to handover

Two former appointees of the Akufo-Addo administration, have criticized their colleagues who have refused to relinquish their positions and vacate office, following the defeat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 2024 elections.

Alberta Maame Afia Akoto, former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), and Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), expressed their dissatisfaction with NPP appointees who are waiting for the Mahama administration to either dismiss them or for National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters to forcibly remove them.

The pair took to Facebook to voice their frustration.

Afia Akoto, was the first to post, stating, “I am so embarrassed by the attitude of some former CEOs who are refusing to vacate their offices and allowing themselves to be the subject of discussions this week.”

Mr Ofosu Nkansah, later expressed his solidarity with members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) for taking action to remove some lingering appointees from the previous government.

Afia Akoto, who was ostracized and eventually dismissed from the Akufo-Addo government for marrying the NDC’s Deputy Organiser, Chief Nixon Hamilton Biney, began her post by saying, “I can’t understand the reason behind this dragging,” adding, “But respectfully, next time when appointing people into office, let’s ensure they personally contributed to the struggles of the party and not just because they have relatives who did.”

“Some never shouted ‘kukurudu’ nor ‘3ye zu,’ but feel entitled to act in both administrations. This bad attitude from certain appointees is something only the gods of our land can comprehend. I always say to fear the silent ones in this game called politics, not those of us who are open about issues,” she remarked.

“These are the people, whom NDC foot soldiers never dragged through the gutters, nor from whom NPP foot soldiers have benefited, yet they feel more entitled than those of us who have been battered and beaten virtually on social media by our opponents and who have even supported our base from our own resources.”

Afia Akoto, further endorsed NDC supporters going to state offices to remove NPP appointees who refuse to leave office: “Dear NDC, 5000 men and 3000 women. This job should be easier for you. Or should I say ‘gellaway’?”

In his comments, the former NEIP boss, Ofosu Nkansah, argued that there is no justification for an appointee of the former NPP government to remain in office after their appointing authority has departed and handed over to a new government.

In a Facebook post on February 6, 2025, Ofosu Nkansah, who has since handed over his position to Eric Adjei of the NDC, questioned the yet-to-resign Akufo-Addo appointees, asking whether they would have been given the opportunity to serve had NDC appointees in opposition refused to leave office.

“I support NDC foot soldiers chasing out any NPP appointee who is refusing to leave office. If NDC appointees had not departed, would we have received opportunities to serve as well?” he questioned.

Ofosu Nkansah, further referenced how, even during the NPP’s time in government, some appointees were removed from office or reshuffled to manage other sectors.

He expressed concern over why some individuals find it challenging to resign, thus subjecting themselves to controversy and ridicule.

“Even within the same government, the president can appoint you today and remove you tomorrow, so what’s the point in resisting the president’s directive?” he added.

His comments come amid the recent controversy surrounding the termination of the appointment of SIC Managing Director (MD) Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, who initially refused to hand over to her successor, James Agyenim-Boateng, appointed by President John Dramani Mahama.

Duah-Yentumi, also sued the state institution and James Agyenim-Boateng, accusing them of wrongful termination. However, she has since withdrawn the lawsuit.