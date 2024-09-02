Nyaho-Tamakloe reveals meeting with ‘nervous’ Jean Mensa’s husband

A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has revealed details of a recent conversation he had with Dr Charles Mensa, husband of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Adukwei Mensa.



Speaking on Starr FM last Thursday, August 29, 2024, the medical practitioner and retired military officer, said the husband of the EC Boss, recently called him to discuss how Ghana can keep its peace after the crucial December 7, 2024 general elections.



The former Ghana Ambassador to Serbia and Montenegro, disclosed that his simple advice was for the EC Chairperson’s husband to tell her to do the right thing.



“The Electoral Commissioner, I know her very well. When I was a kid, I was a pet to her father, Dr Bluku Allotey. Now, recently, the husband called me, the husband I know very well, Charles Mensa. I met him and it was about how to have peace during this election. And I told him, let your wife do the right thing.

He is alive, you can ask him.



“Because what is happening right now, if we are not careful and certain things are not put in place, the Electoral Commission will walk us into disaster. Mark my words, there are wrongs going on and the wrongs must be put right. They know it. How can you transfer a whole group of people from a particular place to another place without their knowledge? They can’t deny that, and certain methods they are using, if we want peace in this country then we must be serious about it,” Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe said.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised discrepancy issues with the provisional voters register that was recently exhibited, ahead of the 2024 elections,



The party consequently demanded an urgent meeting with the Electoral Commission to address their concerns.



A letter dated Tuesday, August 27, 2024, signed by NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey and addressed to the Electoral Commission stated that the NDC has detected “serious discrepancies” in the provisional voters register.



The NDC is, therefore requesting an “urgent” meeting with the EC to address the issues before the voter exhibition exercise concludes.



But the EC rubbished the assertion of the NDC insisting that the 2024 Voters’ Register is both robust and credible, urging citizens to disregard claims suggesting otherwise.

The National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has since urged traditional leaders and the clergy to advise President Akufo-Addo on ensuring a peaceful transfer of power following the December elections.

His appeal came in response to calls from the Chiefs of Damang/Ahwrese in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency for peaceful elections.

Asiedu Nketiah criticized the President for allegedly tolerating electoral violence and not acting on recommendations from a committee investigating such incidents.

He stressed that preventing destabilization depends on Chiefs and Clergy holding the President accountable.

Asiedu Nketiah stated, “If our nation’s leaders truly desire peace, I urge you to counsel the President to hand over power peacefully as his tenure comes to an end. He inherited a peaceful nation; let him ensure the same tranquillity prevails when he departs.”

“Respected traditional leaders (Nananom) and clergy, you possess significant influence. Speak the truth, and no politician will dare disobey you. Your words carry weight, and we implore you to use your authority to promote a peaceful transition.”

On the concerns raised NDC including its Director of Elections, Dr Edward Omane Boamah about the credibility of the EC voter registry ahead of the December 7 elections, the Deputy Chairman of EC in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Bossman Asare has given assurance that something will be done on the issue.

In a Facebook post, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, alleged that the present register is “unfit for purpose” and demanded a forensic audit or a full legislative investigation to rectify what he deems “incurably defective” abnormalities.

According to him, the EC neglected to release the voters’ register to the NDC on time before the exhibition exercise, which he feels was intentional.

In an interview on Joy News, Dr Bossman Asare, mentioned that the EC was anticipating such problems so that they would take steps to resolve the issues and ensure the mistakes are corrected.

“The law anticipates that some of these skirmishes will happen. That’s why you registered in 2020 and voted in 2020 but the law still requires that check and ensure your name is there. As an institution, we want to make sure that your name is in the voter’s register”.

He explained that during registration and exhibition of the voters’ register, the EC involved the political parties. He added that after the nominations and printing of the ballot, political representatives are involved in the process until every process is over.