NPP electrifies Mahama’s backyard

…As Raphael Kumah vows to snatch Bole-Bamboi Seat

The Bole-Bamboi Constituency in the Savannah Region, has been invigorated ahead of the December elections, following a recent visit by the Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during his campaign tour.

The tour, which captivated the area a week ago, has energized the party’s supporters and made it more appealing to voters of all ages.

Dr Bawumia’s issues-based campaign, emphasizing his vision of building a modern Ghana rooted in education, technology, and skills acquisition, has resonated well with the grassroots.

The party’s Parliamentary Candidate, Raphael Abolasom Kumah, plans to leverage this enthusiasm, to make history by winning the seat for the NPP, snatching it from the National Democratic Congress [NPP] for the first time.

Mr Kumah, has pledged to mobilize the grassroots energy and potential of the entire party, communicate the flagbearer’s effective policy alternatives, and mount a massive campaign, to secure victory in the December elections.

As an expert in policy, planning, and management, Mr Kumah, promised to provide unifying and visionary leadership for the people of Bole-Bamboi, avoiding partisan discrimination.

Identifying as a grassroots person, Mr Kumah, plans to conduct a house-to-house campaign, to highlight the solid record and achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led government and to promote the positive policies of Dr Bawumia, throughout the Constituency.

“I will offer unifying and visionary leadership that will prioritize the well-being of my constituents.

I will lead the effort to promote our party’s policies and programmes, as well as those of Dr Bawumia, as the clear alternative to help us break the ‘8’,” Mr Kumah said during the NPP Flagbearer’s visit.

The former University for Development Studies (UDS) Students’ Representative Council (SRC) member, who is aiming for his first term in Parliament, has committed to sustaining his contributions to the area and improving the lives of all residents.

He criticized the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their longstanding dominance in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency and the poor performance of the current MP, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, asserting that change is necessary.

“We stand for change, we stand for new energy, and we want to change the narrative of Bole-Bamboi when I’m given the mandate,”Mr Kumah declared.

What makes Mr Kumah’s candidacy unique and timely in the NPP’s goal of breaking the ‘8’ is that he is the first Parliamentary Candidate to come from the Bamboi area.

Historically, all candidates from both the NPP and NDC, have been from the Bole enclave, leaving the Bamboi side of the Constituency underrepresented.

The NPP’s decision to select a candidate from Bamboi, the southern zone, is expected to change this.

In 2004, when media reports suggested that then-MP John Mahama, had lost his seat, Mr Mahama dismissed the reports, stating that until results from his ‘world bank’ (the Bamboi zone) were in, he could not concede defeat.

This indicates the significant support Mr Kumah can expect from the southern zone, along with the existing NPP support in Northern Bole.

During the Vice President’s visit, the Bolewura, Sarfo Kutugefeso II, appealed for the elevation of the Bole-Bamboi district to municipality status and the tarring of the Bole-Wa Road, among other requests.

The Islamic community, also asked for the renovation of the Bole Central Mosque, which Dr Bawumia pledged to.

At the time of going to press, engineers had already begun assessing the work needed for the mosque renovation.