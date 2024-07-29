By Elorm Attipoe

Life is made up of moments, sad moments, happy moments, follower moments, and leadership moments.

As individuals we would constantly experience these moments and how we act, react and embrace these moments, is what defines us as unique individuals.

There is a moment in soccer which is called the moment of truth, moment of lottery etc. This moment is so crucial that it can bring joy, sadness, believe, disbelieve, disappointment, miracles, job opportinies, dismissals to individuals and a whole nation.

This moment is the penalty shoot outs. The distance from the penalty spot to the goal line is 12 yards.

That movement of a player towards the penalty spot to take his/her kick is a moment that contains a lot of moments.

All these moments contain a mixture of various decisions, emotions, that affect the outcome of the eventual kick and creates another moment .This moment is what I call the ROAD TO 12 YARDS. We all go through the ROAD TO YARDS in life’s journey.

• Penalty kicks are not converted by luck. Practice, practice and constant practice would make permanent. Don’t live your life on luck. Constantly be prepared, success is when opportunity meets preparedness and not by luck. Those who are prepared take the road to 12 yards confidently.

• Good penalty takers make their decision on where to place the ball long before they move to the ball. In your Road to 12 yards in life, you have to know what you want in life, if you move in every direction, you end up moving to no direction.

• Goalkeepers are also training hard and analyzing videos on players to enable them save more penalties. Players are aware of this so they also vary their techniques. Add more value to yourself. Success today does not guarantee success tomorrow. Don’t try to use yesterday’s methods to solve todays problems

• Whiles players move to the penalty spot to kick they are fully aware that the outcome of the kick can either bring joy or sadness to others. Know that every decision you take in life affect others too, either negatively or positively.

• Every good coach trains his players in the science of taking penalties. As a leader you have to train your team, family, followers to be prepared to be able to take decision on their own. No coach can decide for his player during road to 12 yards

• Even Goal keepers take penalties kicks especially when all the outfield players have taken theirs. You need to leave your comfort zone, learn other skill and add more value to yourself. You never know when you will need it.

• When players are walking to the ball to take their kick, they have to wait for the referee to blow his whistle before he/she kicks the ball. In life’s journey pay attention to details. No matter your movement whether fast or slow or in the right direction ,you would to listen to your elders or authority

• Every player has ever missed a penalty but they never stop playing. Never stop at some at something even if you have failed before

The road to the 12 yards has many moments, it has, excitement fear, anxiousness, and more moments. However players have to deal and live within these moments anytime the situation arises. Be ready to live every moment in life and be determined to come out victorious.