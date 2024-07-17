By Coach Elorm Attipoe

The Bench in sports, especially in soccer, refers to the area where a team’s substitute players, the technical team, medical team and other team officials, are seated during a game.

My focus in this article, would on be on the substitute players.

In life, sometimes you may find yourself on the bench:

1. The Coach plans for every game and knows why certain players start, whiles others start from the bench. God is the Head Coach in the game of life and knows why He has placed you on the bench for now. Trust God, He knows what time to bring you on.

2. Every good Coach needs very good players to start the game and equally needs very good players to be on his bench. This means players on the bench are equally as important as the players starting the game.

Even though you are waiting for your time to come on, remember you are equally important in life and God has a plan for you.

3. Your friends, colleagues, love ones, may start the game of life and be getting all the cheers, support, applause from the fans, whiles you are seated on the bench.

Instead of being sad or disappointed, study the game and encourage your team. Don’t envy people who are doing well, rather study the game of life (learn life lessons) and pray for them to succeed, remember when they win, you also win.

4. Being on the bench, does not always guarantee you a place in the team. Substitute players need to equally work hard as the players starting the game.

When you get the opportunity to play you will need to perform to the Coaches’ plan. As you wait on God for your time, remember to be prepared. Let opportunity meet you prepared.

5. For those who get selected by the Coach to start the game, don’t despise your colleagues who are on the bench.

You can be changed by the Coach, you could get injured, red carded or simply get tired and would need to the be substituted.

Respect and value people who you think have not succeeded in life yet. Time changes. God is the master tactician and He knows what He is going.

As we continue to journey through life, remember there is a Head Coach (GOD) who decides who to start and who to be on the bench for every game.

PRESS ON REGARDLESS !