Making sense of amendments to L.I. 2180

By David Kwaku Sakyi

The statistics from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) highlight the significant impact of road crashes in 2023, with 2,276 fatalities and 15,409 injuries.

While there is a slight improvement compared to 2022, these numbers still reflect a substantial public safety issue. In this context, the recent amendments to the Road Regulations Act LI 2180 are particularly troubling.

Granting speed limit exemptions and permissions to members of parliament and ministers of State, especially in sensitive areas like schools, residential zones, hospitals, parks, and recreational areas, is alarming. Such exemptions undermine road safety principles designed to protect vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and the sick.

Here are key concerns regarding these amendments:

Safety Risks:

Expanding speed limit exemptions increases the likelihood of accidents in areas where the consequences can be particularly severe. Speeding in school zones or near hospitals can result in tragic outcomes that far outweigh any perceived benefits of quicker travel for officials.

Inequality and Privilege: Allowing a specific group of people to bypass road safety regulations creates a sense of inequality. It sends a message that the safety and lives of ordinary citizens are less important than the convenience of officials. This can erode public trust in governance and foster resentment.

Accountability and Abuse: Granting such exemptions and the use of sirens and alarms for official vehicles opens the door for potential abuse.

Without strict oversight, there’s a risk that these privileges will be misused, leading to dangerous driving behaviors and a lack of accountability for those in power.

Public Perception and Governance:

These amendments could be seen as a self-serving move by lawmakers, prioritizing their own convenience over public safety. It undermines the moral authority of the government and sets a poor example for citizens, potentially encouraging a disregard for traffic laws more broadly.

In conclusion, while the intention behind the amendments might be to facilitate the swift movement of officials for critical duties, the broader implications on road safety, equality, and public trust are profoundly negative.

It’s crucial for lawmakers to reconsider these amendments, focusing instead on measures that enhance road safety for all citizens, without compromising the well-being of the public.