System failure disrupts flights at Kotoka International Airport

The Herald, has received reports of a system failure at the Kotoka International Airport, leading to significant disruptions in flight operations.

Details remain unclear, but the situation, has left passengers stranded as aircrafts are unable to take off or land at the airport.

According to The Herald’s information, many travelers, have missed their connecting flights, causing severe repercussions for the airlines.

The financial implications for the Ghana Airports Company, based on its contractual agreements with these airlines, are currently unknown.

However, the airlines are likely to face substantial challenges due to their commitments to passengers.

More updates to follow.