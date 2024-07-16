Chef Spotlight: Alexandre Mazzia – 10 Years of AM and the Olympics

This June, AM par Alexandre Mazzia celebrated its 10-year anniversary, a remarkable milestone in the restaurant’s life. AM par Alexandre Mazzia was awarded its first Michelin Star within a year and the ultimate third Michelin Star in 2021 and has maintained this recognition ever since through Alexandre’s unfettered culinary artistry and innovation.

Alexandre continues to seek inspiration from the sights, sounds and smells of Marseille challenging himself to continuously evolve, paying homage to his childhood in The Congo and travels across Europe.

As summer approaches, so do The Paris 2024 Olympic Games, promising to display the French ‘savoir-faire’ for sports, culture and gastronomy.

This year’s games will include the integration of three lauded French Chefs into the hospitality offering. Chefs Akrame Benallal, Amandine Chaignot and Alexandre Mazzia were selected for their French cuisine and community contributions.

They will work alongside Sodexo Live! offering athletes and spectators a diverse choice of authentic dishes, ensuring that dietary, nutritional and preferential needs are met, all while demonstrating the excellence of French gastronomy.

Chef Mazzia was one of the few leading the Olympic torch on its journey through France. On the 8th of May, Alexandre carried the torch through Marseille, its first stop in France before heading to Paris.

Alexandre wasn’t chosen for this honour simply for his culinary arts but also for his development and dedication to AM Académie.

After a previous career in professional basketball, Mazzia’s love for the sport never faded. In 2023, he set up AM Académie, a community centre, in partnership with Lamine Diara, another former basketballer. The association teaches the youth of Marseille sports and nutrition in a safe environment.

Chef Alexandre Mazzia is available for interviews, brand collaborations, cooking demonstrations, social media collaborations, and culinary projects.