EntertainmentMajor 4

Calling someone ‘ashawo’ does not define them – MC Yaa Yeboah reacts to Efia Odo-Sista Afia clash

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Ghanaian media personality and entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah has expressed her disappointment over the use of derogatory slurs in public feuds between celebrities.

In a discussion on Accra-based Neat FM, she criticised musicians Sista Afia and Efia Odo for resorting to name-calling during their ongoing conflict.

MC Yaa Yeboah argued that being in multiple personal relationships does not label one as a “prostitute,” thus such tags are unnecessary and harmful to one’s reputation.

“If I am romantically involved with someone, we break up, I get involved with another person and it also ends, is that a reason to be labelled a prostitute?” she questioned.

She stated that such labels do not define a person’s character and urged celebrities, especially females, to avoid perpetuating negative stereotypes and to focus on facts rather than insults.

“It disappoints me that Sista Afia and Efia Odo can resort to such slurs. You can say it’s good for the media attention, but in the process, you are tarnishing each other’s reputation.

“It hurts me that when women are having a feud, they go about labelling each other as ‘ashawo’ and all that. That doesn’t define anybody, just stick to facts,” she added.

Her comments come amid a renewed feud between Sista Afia and Efia Odo, which has drawn significant media attention and public reaction.

The latest clash began when a bikini photo of Sista Afia was mistaken for Efia Odo, leading to a series of insults. Sista Afia called Efia Odo an “industry machine,” implying her alleged associations with multiple male artistes.

In response, Efia Odo made derogatory comments about Sista Afia’s appearance and business ventures.

The animosity between the two dates back to 2019, involving accusations and body-shaming. Despite a public reconciliation attempt in 2020, their relationship remains strained.

You Might Also Like

I don’t shoot cheap music video-Efia Odo

Riveting reality TV show ‘My African Love’ set to premiere on Tubi in United States

KNUST suspends all public gatherings following Conti-Katanga clash

Heavy police presence at KNUST after Conti-Katanga clash

Share this Article
Previous Article Radio presenter arrested for having sex with 14-year-old girl in a viral video
Next Article Chef Spotlight: Alexandre Mazzia – 10 Years of AM and the Olympics
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Chef Spotlight: Alexandre Mazzia – 10 Years of AM and the Olympics
Entertainment Major 3
Calling someone ‘ashawo’ does not define them – MC Yaa Yeboah reacts to Efia Odo-Sista Afia clash
Entertainment Major 4
Radio presenter arrested for having sex with 14-year-old girl in a viral video
General Major 2
Afia Akoto sues A Plus
General Major 1
Lost your password?