Calling someone ‘ashawo’ does not define them – MC Yaa Yeboah reacts to Efia Odo-Sista Afia clash

Ghanaian media personality and entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah has expressed her disappointment over the use of derogatory slurs in public feuds between celebrities.



In a discussion on Accra-based Neat FM, she criticised musicians Sista Afia and Efia Odo for resorting to name-calling during their ongoing conflict.



MC Yaa Yeboah argued that being in multiple personal relationships does not label one as a “prostitute,” thus such tags are unnecessary and harmful to one’s reputation.



“If I am romantically involved with someone, we break up, I get involved with another person and it also ends, is that a reason to be labelled a prostitute?” she questioned.



She stated that such labels do not define a person’s character and urged celebrities, especially females, to avoid perpetuating negative stereotypes and to focus on facts rather than insults.



“It disappoints me that Sista Afia and Efia Odo can resort to such slurs. You can say it’s good for the media attention, but in the process, you are tarnishing each other’s reputation.



“It hurts me that when women are having a feud, they go about labelling each other as ‘ashawo’ and all that. That doesn’t define anybody, just stick to facts,” she added.



Her comments come amid a renewed feud between Sista Afia and Efia Odo, which has drawn significant media attention and public reaction.



The latest clash began when a bikini photo of Sista Afia was mistaken for Efia Odo, leading to a series of insults. Sista Afia called Efia Odo an “industry machine,” implying her alleged associations with multiple male artistes.



In response, Efia Odo made derogatory comments about Sista Afia’s appearance and business ventures.



The animosity between the two dates back to 2019, involving accusations and body-shaming. Despite a public reconciliation attempt in 2020, their relationship remains strained.