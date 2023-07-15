Entertainment

I don’t shoot cheap music video-Efia Odo

Ghanaian socialite, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has talked about how serious she is taking her music.

She told ZionFelix in an interview that doing music is not a hobby but a serious business for her.

Efia stated that she won’t put much money into her music if it’s a hobby.

According to her, she spends a lot of money on her music videos.

The ‘Getting To The Bag’ singer stressed that she does not shoot cheap music videos.

She sees her videos as having good quality—and that makes her a serious music businessperson.

Efia Odo is prepared to work hard and propel her music journey to greater heights.

Though she is financing her music by herself, Efia acknowledged her partner for the support.

After receiving voice coaching some years ago, the socialite turned singer revealed she writes her songs.

