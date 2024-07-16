Radio presenter arrested for having sex with 14-year-old girl in a viral video

The Ghana Police Service, has announced the arrest of the man who was captured in a viral video confessing that he had sexual relations with a minor in the past.



The arrest comes after the accused person, who the police identified as Nana Poku Piesie, also known as Kwabena, was widely condemned by some notable Ghanaians on social media.



The police, in a series of posts shared on Facebook on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, indicated that Kwabena is now in their custody, assisting with the investigation into the matter.



“The Ghana Police Service today, July 16, 2024, arrested suspect Nana Poku Piesie, alias Kwabena, who was seen in a viral video claiming to have had sexual intercourse with a minor.



“The suspect is in custody assisting police investigations. We wish to assure the public that the suspect will be taken through the due process of the law,” the posts shared by the police read.



Background:



There were growing public calls for the arrest of a radio presenter who openly confessed to engaging in sexual activities with a minor.



In a viral social media video, the presenter, speaking on Sompa FM, shared a story about how he engaged in a sexual relationship with a girl from the age of 14.



“I started having sex with a girl at the age of 14… Her father was a wealthy man in Dormaa Ahenkro, she had a body, and I slept with her from class six until she completed Kumasi Academy,” he stated.



The confession by the presenter received widespread criticism on social media, with some celebrities calling for his arrest.



Actress Lydia Forson, in a post on X, expressed worry that the victim of the man’s actions would be blamed while the abuser would be excused.



“If I speak on this video now, you will say I hate men. You will ignore that this man openly bragged about sleeping with a 14-year-old on air. You will instead focus on my outrage or make it the 14-year-old’s fault for allowing this,” she wrote.



In response to her post, rapper Sarkodie called for the man’s arrest, stating, “I sense no hate here; he should not be walking around freely.”



Similar calls are being made by several social media users who are demanding the arrest of the presenter for his confession of engaging in paedophilia.