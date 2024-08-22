Chef Spotlight: Garima Arora, the only Indian Female chef with two Michelin stars

Sitting at the very heart of Bangkok’s vibrant dining scene, Chef Garima Arora is the culinary mastermind behind the two Michelin starred restaurant Gaa. Since opening in 2017, she has captivated audiences with her extraordinary vision, helping transform the landscape of Indian cuisine on the global stage.

Garima’s culinary journey began at 21, training in Paris at Le Cordon Bleu where she was introduced to a new culinary world of technique and skill. Embracing this she relocated to Dubai to work at Verre by Gordon Ramsay before spending three years at Noma in Copenhagen. This diverse training and experience guided her at Gaa to in depth explore Indian cooking techniques and flavours by applying them on locally sourced ingredients. Gaa’s current menu introduces guests to the never-ending explosion of flavours, textures and ingredients; all inspired by the limitless cuisines of India.

In Gaa, Garima is passionate about showcasing the modern relevance of Indian cooking and the endless possibilities of vegetables on the global stage. Her menus are Indian to their core, honouring her roots while celebrating Thailand’s unsung ingredients. Her menus offer exciting and bold dishes that showcase her distinctive style, leading her guests on a contemporary culinary odyssey into the very heart of India.

More than just a restaurant, Gaa is a gastronomic sanctuary where tradition and innovation converge. In collaboration with Architectkidd, a Bangkok-based design studio, Gaa has been created within a beautifully preserved historic Thai house transported from the city of Ayutthaya – 80 km north of Bangkok – and reassembled piece by piece in the city’s bustling Thonglor. Celebrating the unique characteristics of the baan ruen thai – thai dwelling place – with subtle lighting and a contemporary palette, the 60-year-old building has been artfully transformed into a stunningly designed dining destination.

In 2018, Gaa was awarded its first Michelin star, making Garima the first Indian female chef to receive this prestigious accolade. In 2019, she was voted Asia’s Best Female Chef by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, and Gaa made its debut on the list, securing 16th position and earning the Highest New Entry Award. Gaa’s second star came in 2023, reinforcing her status as the only female Indian chef to be recognised by Michelin with this. Her trailblazing was further exemplified in 2023 when she debuted as the first female judge on MasterChef India.

Beyond her culinary achievements, Garima is a passionate advocate for championing and reforming the narrative around Indian cuisine. She is the founder of Food Forward India, a travelling non-profit initiative that looks to document, discover and catalogue the diversity and complexity of Indian food and the culture surrounding it.

For those seeking an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the confluence of Indian and Thai cuisine, Gaa offers a journey of flavours crafted by one of the world’s most inspiring and talented chefs. Garima Arora’s innovative spirit and dedication to her craft continue to push the boundaries of culinary excellence, making her a true pioneer in the world of gastronomy.