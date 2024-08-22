Etty Bedi issues sincere apology for public comments on smoking weed

Actress Etty Bedi has apologised for her comments about weed smoking during the premiere of Fella Makafui’s movie titled ‘Resonance’.

According to her, Ghanaians misinterpreted the statement she made about smoking weed for the first time.

Speaking to Merqury Quaye on Cruise Control, she said it was a mistake and she never expected it to turn out badly.

“Merqury Quaye, I know that your platform has a lot of reach and I know that a lot of people are watching and listening. I just want to sincerely apologise and I am very sorry, this was a mistake and I did not expect it to be this way,” she said on Hitz FM.

Etty further explained her actions at the premiere portrayed the character she represented in the movie.

“Megan was a smoker; she smokes in the movie and does a lot of bad things. I went to the premiere and I went as Megan and it looks like Ghanaians misinterpreted me.

“I was cording the moment in my character and this is where we are. I just everybody to know I am so sorry and just hope you guys will forgive me”, she added.

She also shared how some comments from people she called “close friends” brought her pain.

“I woke up in the morning and my very close friends were sending me harsh messages and I questioned myself on what was happening. I thought you guys knew me. I am not even worried about the misrepresentation of Ghanaians, but I am worried about the people who are close to me,” she stated.

She mentioned she had received insults and criticism rather than the expected support from them.

“There is a lot of stuff I don’t even what to talk about. I mean it is just so crazy for people you expect to be supportive to not to support you. Your good and best friends insult and question you on why you did so, saying ‘Etty, you are stupid’.

She concluded: “Imagine if you are my friend and all of a sudden something comes up and you are sending me bad messages.”