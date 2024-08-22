Daddy calm down, the world has changed – DKB reacts to Dr Mensah Otabil’s comment on marriage

Comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney, also known as DKB, has rejected counsel from the founder and general overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, Pastor Mensa Otabil, that single individuals should be courageous to marry without waiting to accumulate wealth first.



Pastor Otabil in a recent sermon to his congregation challenged the common belief that financial stability is a prerequisite for marriage.



He cited an example of how he got married to his wife without riches but together, they built an empire from scratch.



Reacting to the sermon from the clergyman in a video shared on X, DKB maintained that, times have changed and situations are no longer same like they used to be at the time Pastor Otabil married.



He said the number reason given mostly during divorce hearing is financial difficulties as such, it will be prudent for individuals to be financially stable before venturing into marriage.



He explained, “I am just coming from jogging and my pastor, you know I am an ICGC member and my pastor, Dr. Mensa Otabil is angry about marriage. Daddy calm down oo, the world has changed. He said, if you want to be rich before you marry, there’s something wrong with your head.



“Daddy, if you go to divorce court, ninety per cent of the cases, is money issues. Daddy, we are waiting to get money before we get married. Daddy, your time was better. This time if you don’t take care, you go marry devil.”



As part of his reasons for encouraging young people to marry early, Pastor Otabil mentioned that most of today’s youth are entangled in fornication.



Responding to this claim too, DKB said that marriage is not an antidote for fornication rather self-control and self-discipline.



“Marriage is not the antidote for fornication, it is not at all. The antidote for fornication is self-control daddy. There are a lot of married people who are even more active on the single market than actual bachelors.”