Accra goes to opera: A night of timeless classical music

Get ready for an enchanting evening of opera music as “Accra Goes to Opera” takes off on November 24, 2024, at ICGC Christ Temple, East Bush Road.

This highly anticipated concert promises to bring world-class talent and cultural diversity to the heart of Accra.

The event features Lumina, a phenomenal music group, showcasing soul-stirring opera music. Fresh from acceptance into the prestigious American Institute of Musical Studies (AIMS), Opera Studio programme in Austria, Lumina will mesmerize audiences with recomposed Ghanaian pieces and operatic pop music.

Many artists who have studied at AIMS have become celebrated performers on the world’s opera and concert stages.

Lumina will focus on the songs and techniques handled at AIMS and would excite our new and existing audiences in new ways.

Renowned South African opera singers Tiego and Dorothy will join Lumina and deliver a captivating performance. The concert promises an unforgettable experience, blending classical music, opera, and cultural diversity.

Given the diverse nationalities of the performers of the day, the concert also seeks to initiate a United African agenda for fostering artistic excellence and partnership.

Artist director of Lumina Amos George Tetteh, speaking ahead of the upcoming event, said: “We are committed to creating and presenting mind-blowing pieces by rearranging traditional pieces into contemporary works. We have engaged in collaborations and coproductions with artists of different genres, coming up with new forms of opera coproduction and presentations.

Patrons will experience an exciting event at Accra Goes to Opera.”

Accra Goes to Opera aims to bridge cultural gaps and showcase the beauty of opera music.

“We’re thrilled to bring this unique experience to Accra, highlighting local and international talent,” he added.

*About Accra Goes to Opera*

Accra Goes to Opera is a cultural initiative promoting classical music and artistic excellence in Ghana.

This concert sets the stage for an annual series of events celebrating opera and its diverse interpretations.