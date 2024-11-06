The Matriarch’s Verse Experience 2024: roots & blossoms – An evening of poetic immersion with Apiorkor

On Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 6:00 PM, Ghana’s National Theatre, will transform into a powerful stage for African heritage, resilience, and growth.

Apiorkor [Seyiram Ashong-Abbey], one of Ghana’s most captivating poets, will lead The Matriarch’s Verse Experience 2024, under the theme Roots & Blossoms.

This event, a highlight of Ghana’s cultural calendar, promises to deliver an evening that celebrates heritage, confronts trauma, and embodies hope through Poetry, Music, Storytelling and experiential interdisciplinary Art.

The Matriarch’s Verse Experience: Roots & Blossoms brings a fresh, deeply resonant narrative to the public; one that speaks to Ghanaian and African identity across generations. Guests will be immersed in a night of the spoken word, movement and visual artistry, connecting ancestral roots with contemporary aspirations.

The dress code, Poetic Ancestry, invites attendees to be a key part of the experience, visually symbolising a connection to Ghana’s cultural roots and the flourishing future that it can have – if only Ghanaians would dare to fully own their heritage and to learn from ancestral wisdom.

Backed by the Breathing Art Studio, Team Apiorkor, Lioness Communications, and UNESCO, Apiorkor’s performance aims to move audiences with the power of verse, intertwining personal stories with the shared African experience. Her work as a poet, cultural advocate, and founder of

Breathing Art Studio has established Apiorkor as a powerful force in the African Arts and Literature space, consistently challenging and inspiring her audiences.

“The Matriarch’s Verse Experience is more than a concert – it’s a gathering of souls to honour our heritage, confront our pain, and celebrate the beauty of growth. There have been some tough times in Ghana, lately… Through Poetry, we will explore the depths of our roots and let the possibilities of our future blossom! I invite you to join me on this journey, as we find connection and resilience in every verse,” intimated the Matriarch herself, Apiorkor.

The audience can also expect to be carried away by the potency of soul-stirring performances from Nana Asaase, Dede Padiki Padi, Susan Augustt, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the National Drama Company.

National Ghanaian Music treasure, Kwan Pa Band, will be exploring musical roots and blossoms on stage, as the carpet band for the night. In addition to all of this, from sipping and painting, to tasting Partners and Sponsors

The Matriarch’s Verse Experience 2024 is powered by the Breathing Art Studio and Lioness Communications, in partnership with UNESCO and the National Theatre of Ghana.

Media Partners – Channel One TV and Citi FM

Partners – Ahaspora, Beyond The Return, the Ghana Garden & Flower Movement, Colour Cast, Oxfam, The AGUMA Tea Company, and Purple Leaf Soap House

Ticketing and General Information

VIP Black – GHc 270

Standard Red – GHc 150

Student Gold – GHc 50

To reserve tickets or for more information, please call +233 27 143 0082. Early reservations are highly encouraged, as demand is expected to be high.

