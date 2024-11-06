Afenyo-Markin pledges to make doctors, lawyers, engineers out of Effutu’s 1,662 BECE graduates

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency and Majority Leader, has reaffirmed his commitment to expanding opportunities for every child in his constituency through education.

By supporting these young students, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, aims to inspire them to pursue careers as doctors, teachers, engineers, lawyers, journalists, and other essential professionals, ultimately contributing to the development of Effutu in the Central Region and the nation.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, made the pledge while addressing some 1,662 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates from his constituency.

Each student, will receive GH¢1,000, to assist their transition into secondary education, aligning with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s free education policy.

The initiative, aims to ease the financial pressure on families, particularly those in rural areas, ensuring that all students have the resources needed to succeed in their educational journey.

By providing this support, Mr Afenyo-Markin, hopes to foster a productive learning environment that empowers students to thrive.

Speaking at the Nsuekyir Community Centre, Mr Afenyo-Markin, emphasized his commitment to advancing education in Effutu, underscoring his belief in the potential of youth.

His past initiatives, such as the “One Teacher, One Laptop” program and “The Effutu Dream,” have already contributed significantly to education in the area, with over 16 libraries and ICT labs established across the constituency.

Mr Afenyo-Markin’s ongoing efforts highlight a steadfast dedication to community growth and youth empowerment through education.