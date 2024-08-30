NDC demands apology from ICGC “Pastor” Atta Akyea

…Over derogatory Mahama comment

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has gained notoriety for talking loosely in recent times, as he is being asked by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to apologise to its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for referring to him, as a drunkard.

During a mini-rally on August 27, 2024, Atta Akyea, a lay preacher at Pastor Mensah Otabil’s International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), made comments, suggesting that Mr Mahama was a drunkard and an alcoholic.

Last week, a former Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) President, condemned the same New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Abuakwa South, over his ‘let’s hand Ghana over to an economist and not a journalist’ comment, saying his “assertion is rooted in ignorance”.



Speaking in an interview with GHOne TV, on August 22, 2024, Roland Affail Monney, indicated that the MP’s comment, was unfortunate and was either made out of ignorance or just to score political points.

The NDC in a statement dated yesterday, Thursday, August 29, the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, criticised Atta Akyea, describing his comments as “reckless and unfounded.”

The NDC, stated that such comments not only undermine the decency of political discourse, but also expose the desperation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the face of an imminent electoral defeat.

The NDC, praised the exceptional qualities of Mahama, describing him as a distinguished statesman with a sterling track record.

“For the record, H.E. John Dramani Mahama is not a drunkard. He is a distinguished statesman whose commitment to the well-being and progress of Ghana is unquestionable. His track record in public service and his enduring leadership qualities speak for themselves. ”

The party is therefore demanding an immediate retraction and apology from the Abuakwa South MP.

The NDC warned that it will explore all available avenues to defend the integrity and reputation of its flagbearer.

“We demand an immediate retraction and apology from Hon Atta Akyea for his unprovoked attack on the person of H.E. John Dramani Mahama. Failure to do so will leave the NDC with no choice but to explore all available avenues to defend the integrity and reputation of our Flagbearer.

“The NDC wishes to assure the good people of Ghana that we remain committed to a campaign of ideas and solutions. We call on the leadership of the NPP to rein in their members and focus on a clean and respectful campaign that addresses the concerns of the Ghanaian electorate.”

Lawyer Atta Akyea, speaking to journalists at the launch of the 2024 Manifesto of the NPP, said Dr Bawumia’s expertise is the country’s best hope for economic recovery, warning against “gambling” with inexperienced leadership.



“We’re on Floor 41 yet, and I can tell you that when it comes to issues of the economy, we should hand over that issue to him,” Atta Akyea said, highlighting Dr. Bawumia’s unique qualifications.



“For the first time, this country is going to have a president who is an economist, not a journalist.”

But the ex-GJA leader, said the MP should know how important journalism is to the governance of the country because he has been working with journalists as a lawyer, a minister, and a legislator.



“This assertion is rooted in ignorance. This could be likened to a typical political talk and on such platforms, politicians who are consumed with all kinds of assumptions, spew all kinds of things just to either dazzle the audience or win votes. Journalism is a very serious business.



“The one who made the assertions is a learned Member of Parliament, well exposed, and he knows the importance of journalists. He has worked with journalists in his law firm. He has been working with journalists in parliament. Can you imagine the darkness which will envelop the whole second arm of government, Parliament, if the media should decide to boycott their activities? You can just imagine. So, I would dismiss it as mere political talk,” he said.



The veteran journalist, added that the Abuakwa South legislator, has created a mess for himself because he would be in trouble if the media decides to take action against him.



“And again, I’m disinclined to believe that he is out to set himself on a collision course with journalists… you can just imagine if your whole media committee decides to descend on Honourable Atta Akyea, the implications will be incalculable, to serve as a blazing warning to other political activists not to rope journalists into their campaign strategies,” he said.