GJA president urges protection for journalists ahead of 2024 elections

By Paul Mamattah

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has issued a strong warning against growing attacks on the media in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, emphasized that the GJA, would not stand idly as journalists face hostility and intimidation, while pursuing their duty to inform the public.

Mr Dwumfour, said this at a learning, closeout and stakeholders conference on Journalists for Peaceful Discourse in Accra.

It was on the theme; “Promoting Peaceful Journalistic Media Platforms Ahead of Elections 2024.” The conference was in collaboration between the GJA and the US Embassy in Ghana.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Dwumfour, stated “Let me make it clear that any attack on journalists will not be tolerated,” Dwumfour declared.

He highlighted a worrying trend of increasing intolerance towards the media, warning that such actions undermine democracy and peace in the nation.

The GJA President, urged fellow journalists to remain steadfast in their work and to avoid actions that could jeopardize the democratic values of Ghana.

In a pointed message to politicians and political groups, “If you are unable to accommodate the media during this intense election period, I suggest you avoid engaging with us..” Mr. Dwumfour stated.

He expressed concern over the potential for animosity towards journalists and assured that the GJA would respond firmly to any threats or attacks against its members.

Highlighting recent instances where high-profile political figures were held accountable for inciting violence against journalists, the GJA President called for law enforcement to take swift action against those who seek to harm media professionals.

“We are only waiting for the Police to deal with the culprits,” adding that reinforcing the notion that the GJA stands ready to defend its members at all times.

Mr Dwumfour, elaborated on the essential role of journalists in fostering a healthy democratic environment, stating that freedom of expression requires not only the right to speak but also accountability.

He underscored the need to maintain a public space conducive to free speech, free from misinformation and divisive narratives.

With the backdrop of rising insecurity, economic challenges, and the intense political landscape characterized by the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) bid to “break the eight” and the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) efforts to reclaim power, Mr Dwumfour stressed the importance of protecting the journalistic space.

He urged media practitioners to focus on policy discussions and foster constructive discourse as Ghana approaches the elections in December 2024.

“Elections challenge democratic institutions, but resilient institutions will rise to meet that challenge.” He affirmed.

The GJA President, expressed confidence in security agencies, particularly the Ghana Police Service, to safeguard press freedom, even during periods of provocation adding that the role of the media is more critical than ever for maintaining an informed electorate in Ghana’s vibrant democracy.

Delivery the Keynote address, on Early Warnings and Matters Arising Election 2024, the Regional Coordinator, Research and Capacity Development of West Africa Network for Peace Building (WANEP), Dr Festus Aubyn, expresses concern over electoral intimidation, trust deficit in state institutions, and the role of technology in elections.

One of the primary points of concern is the issue of electoral intimidation, which can undermine public trust in the election process.

According to him, early warning data from WANEP has identified a lack of trust in key state institutions such as the Electoral Commission (EC), the Ghana Police Service, and the Judiciary, particularly with suspicions from the main opposition party towards the EC.

Dr Aubyn pointed out that the credibility of the elections and acceptance of their outcomes will heavily rely on the transparency and accountability of the EC and the actions of political parties.

He stressed that the EC must engage with stakeholders, including political parties, Civil Society Organisations, the media, and voters, to build trust in the electoral process and address concerns promptly.

Additionally, he emphasized the role of technology in elections with concerns raised about cyber threats, hate speech, disinformation, and misinformation campaigns on social media platforms.

Dr Aubyn noted that to mitigate these threats, key actors such as the Ministry of Information, the Ghana Journalists Association, and media houses need to implement robust systems to combat disinformation and educate the public.

He urged the media, in particular, to fact-check information, prioritize accuracy over sensationalism, and uphold journalistic integrity to safeguard democracy, saying that proactive measures are needed from all stakeholders to ensure a fair and transparent election process in 2024.

On her part, the Regional Public Engagement Specialist and a representative of the US Embassy in Ghana, Lizaimee Stiger, emphasized the importance of peaceful journalistic discourse in the countey.

She emphasized the importance of peaceful journalistic discourse as the country prepares for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Madam Lizaimee Stiger disclosed that with the significant role of the media in shaping public opinion and influencing the electoral process, the GJA collaboration with the US Embassy in Ghana has successfully implemented the Journalists for Peaceful Discourse project.

She emphasized that this 10-month initiative focuses on capacity building and information sharing with journalists to promote violence-free and credible elections in Ghana.

Madam Lizaimee Stiger, disclosed that through the project, online editors, producers and talk show hosts have received training to enhance their knowledge and skills in fact-based and nonpartisan election reporting aimed at equipping journalists with the tools to report accurately and responsibly, promoting conflict-sensitive coverage and fact-based storytelling.

She reaffirmed the US Embassy’s commitment to promoting democracy, good governance, and respect for human rights, adding that stakeholder engagement, involving collaboration between media, political parties, and electoral officials, is seen as crucial in preventing misinformation and ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

Madam Lizaimee Stiger, stated that as the project nears its end, both organisations are pleased to capture the lessons learned and look forward to continuing to support the work of GJA and journalists in Ghana during this year’s elections and beyond.