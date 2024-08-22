‘I understand him’ – Flavour on Buju Banton’s ‘Afrobeat artistes are lazy’ comment

Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour, has supported Jamaican reggae icon Buju Banton’s recent claims about Afrobeat artistes.



Sharing his thoughts in a recent episode of ‘In My Opinion’ podcast, Flavour stated that to some extent, Banton was right when he said Afrobeat musicians are lazy.



He mentioned that the genre would fade with time because artistes who focus their music solely on Afrobeat usually only want to vibe.



Flavour believes Afrobeats lacks depth. “I understand what Buju Banton is trying to say. Kids of today, the [present crop of Afrobeat artistes] don’t want stress; they just want to vibe,” he lamented.



“Maybe Buju Banton is trying to awaken our spirit.”



The “Agba Baller” hitmaker, however, distanced himself from the Afrobeat genre.



He clarified that he is a high-life artiste and not an Afrobeat artiste.



He also raised concerns over the decision of every African artiste to describe their music as Afrobeat.