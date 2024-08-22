EntertainmentMajor 3

‘I understand him’ – Flavour on Buju Banton’s ‘Afrobeat artistes are lazy’ comment

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour, has supported Jamaican reggae icon Buju Banton’s recent claims about Afrobeat artistes.

Sharing his thoughts in a recent episode of ‘In My Opinion’ podcast, Flavour stated that to some extent, Banton was right when he said Afrobeat musicians are lazy.

He mentioned that the genre would fade with time because artistes who focus their music solely on Afrobeat usually only want to vibe.

Flavour believes Afrobeats lacks depth. “I understand what Buju Banton is trying to say. Kids of today, the [present crop of Afrobeat artistes] don’t want stress; they just want to vibe,” he lamented.

“Maybe Buju Banton is trying to awaken our spirit.”

The “Agba Baller” hitmaker, however, distanced himself from the Afrobeat genre.

He clarified that he is a high-life artiste and not an Afrobeat artiste.

He also raised concerns over the decision of every African artiste to describe their music as Afrobeat.

Share this Article
Previous Article ‘No Community Mining; No Vote!’ – Tontokrom residents renew demand
Next Article Daddy calm down, the world has changed – DKB reacts to Dr Mensah Otabil’s comment on marriage
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Chef Spotlight: Garima Arora, the only Indian Female chef with two Michelin stars
Entertainment Major 3
Etty Bedi issues sincere apology for public comments on smoking weed
Entertainment Major 3
Daddy calm down, the world has changed – DKB reacts to Dr Mensah Otabil’s comment on marriage
Entertainment Major 3
‘I understand him’ – Flavour on Buju Banton’s ‘Afrobeat artistes are lazy’ comment
Entertainment Major 3
Lost your password?