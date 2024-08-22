‘No Community Mining; No Vote!’ – Tontokrom residents renew demand

The chiefs and residents of Manso Tontokrom in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, have renewed their call for the government to grant them a lease for establishing a Community Mining Scheme (CMS) in their area.

The majority of the community members, who are artisanal miners, have threatened to boycott the upcoming December general election if their request is not fulfilled.

This demand was made clear when a large group of enthusiastic and irate youth took to the streets to welcome the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mines, Mr George Mireku Duker, who visited the community.

The youth held placards with messages such as “No Community Mining, No Vote,” highlighting their determination to have the CMS established before the December 7 elections.

The Deputy Minister’s visit was initially part of efforts by his Ministry to address the ongoing conflict between the community and mining firm Asanko Gold Limited.

However, the visit took a dramatic turn as the youth chanted slogans demanding the CMS, stating that they would only permit Asanko Gold to operate in their area and vote for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) if their demand was met.

At a durbar held to address the community, Mr Duker acknowledged their concerns and assured them that a meeting would be convened soon to work towards meeting their demand. He stated that the Ministry and the Minerals Commission would engage Asanko Gold to explore the possibility of ceding part of their concession for the CMS, which is a sustainable mining initiative validated by the World Bank.

While, promising to consider the community’s request seriously, the Deputy Minister urged the chiefs and elders to ensure that peace prevails in the area.

He condemned the recent clashes that resulted in the death of one person and encouraged the community to commit to dialogue as the most effective means of resolving conflicts.

Mr Duker emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting the small-scale mining sector, assuring the community that a future NPP government led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would continue to strengthen the industry to raise Ghanaian leaders in the sector.

The Member of Parliament for Amansie South Constituency, Frimpong Yaw Addo, also addressed the community, noting that the introduction of a Community Mining Scheme would significantly reduce unemployment among the youth in the area.

He advised the youth to trust the government to address their concerns and to avoid acts of violence.

The chief of Manso Tontokrom also appealed to the government to urgently grant the community’s request, expressing that the youth would greatly appreciate such a move.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister and his team visited the operational site of Asanko Gold to discuss the situation from the company’s perspective.

He proposed steps for improving the relationship between the company and the community, emphasizing the need for unity and cooperation for mutual success.

Dr Charles Amoah, Executive Vice President of Asanko Gold Ghana, thanked the Deputy Minister for his assurances and expressed the company’s willingness to engage in dialogue with the community elders to resolve the issue.

He also appreciated the minister’s promise to work on the company’s request for a special dispensation from the Bank of Ghana to import essential equipment for their operations.