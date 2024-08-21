Major 2Major Politics

Dr Hassan Ayariga, not a lesser known candidate

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Herald Newspaper withdraws the mischaracterization of the experienced political figure, Dr Hassan Ayariga , in an article published on August 19, 2024. 

In the article, we inaccurately described both Hassan Ayariga and Bernard Mornah of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) as “lesser-known” figures within the Ghanaian politics.

This characterization was misleading and does not reflect their extensive contributions and significance within their respective parties and the political landscape.

Dr Hassan Ayariga, who previously served as the Presidential candidate for the People’s National Convention (PNC) in 2012 and founded the All People’s Congress (APC), has been a notable figure in Ghanaian politics and has contested in multiple elections, including the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

His continuous engagement in the political arena is indicative of his commitment to public service and the democratic process.

Media houses have rejected our reps to panel discussion-Hassan Ayariga

Similarly, Bernard Monah, has played a crucial role in the PNC, having founded the Tertiary Institutions Functionaries of the party and serving in significant capacities, including National Youth Organiser, General Secretary, and Chairman. 

His intention to contest for the flagbearer position of the PNC, further cements his dedication to the party and its vision.

We sincerely apologize for any offence or misunderstanding caused by our reporting. The Herald, is committed to upholding the standards of integrity and accuracy in journalism and will ensure more thorough vetting of facts in our future coverage.

