Bawumia to meet the press on Sunday, August 25

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is scheduled to host a media engagement on Sunday, August 25, 2024, in Accra.
This event comes a week after the NPP launched its manifesto.


The purpose of the media engagement is to allow the presidential candidate to interact with the media and provide the public with a clearer understanding of his vision ahead of the December 7 presidential election.

Dr Bawumia will also use the platform to discuss the NPP manifesto in greater detail.

Details were contained in a statement signed by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the campaign team on Tuesday August 20, 2024.
DR. BAWUMIA HOSTS THE MEDIA
The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will host a Media engagement on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

This Engagement follows the successful launch of the 2024 Manifesto of the New Patriotic Party.

Dr Bawumia is strongly convinced, the Ghanaian people deserve to have a complete view and proper understanding of the vision of their leaders before the 2024 December polls, and the Manifesto properly sets the context for the conversation.
This very important media engagement is part of a series of activities lined up by Dr Bawumia to deepen the dissemination of the 2024 Manifesto.

