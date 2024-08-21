Bawumia to meet the press on Sunday, August 25

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is scheduled to host a media engagement on Sunday, August 25, 2024, in Accra.

This event comes a week after the NPP launched its manifesto.



The purpose of the media engagement is to allow the presidential candidate to interact with the media and provide the public with a clearer understanding of his vision ahead of the December 7 presidential election.

Dr Bawumia will also use the platform to discuss the NPP manifesto in greater detail.



Details were contained in a statement signed by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the campaign team on Tuesday August 20, 2024.

