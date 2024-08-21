Sports minister fumbling on GBC’S 3.495 million dollars

…As GBC Director General screams ‘We received US$105k for African games, not US$3.6 million’

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, could be hiding 3.495 million United States Dollars, belonging to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), as part of over US$3.6 million for the state broadcaster’s coverage of the recently concluded 13th African Games.

This came to light, when the Director-General of GBC, Prof. Amin Alhassan, refuted claims made by the Sports Minister that GBC received over US$3 million for its coverage of the recently concluded 13th African Games in Ghana but rather US$105,000.

Late afternoon yesterday, the Minister, attempted to clarify, but ended up mentioning a bigger amount as going to the media house.

This was after a letter written by the GBC boss to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Chairman, James Klutse Avedze, had gone viral, reiterating the US$105,000, as the amount gotten from the ministry.

The Minister in his second claim, said that the total agreed amount for GBC’s services was US$3.6 million. Out of this, US$2.5 million was paid directly to GBC in two tranches, US$1 million on March 13, 2024, and US$1.5 million on May 22, 2024.

The development, leaves nagging questions, as to how many such payments made to individuals and institutions, are not without issues, especially so when there have been accountability issues with Ghana’s participation in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast held in February, this year.

During a PAC session on Monday, August 19, Mustapha Ussif, stated that the state broadcaster, had been paid more than US$3 million in response to concerns raised by a committee member and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, regarding unpaid debts to the technical staff, who worked on the games.

However, speaking on GBC yesterday, Prof. Alhassan, denied these claims, clarifying that the broadcaster received only $105,000, which was intended as support for GBC’s decision to dedicate an entire channel to the African Games, thereby suspending normal programming on GTV Sports Plus.

The GBC boss, had said, “Yesterday I was one of those who were shocked to learn that the Minister of Youth and Sports said that they have paid GBC in excess of US$3 million. And I want to assure every Ghanaian in the public that GBC’s total benefit from the African Games was US$105,000 equivalent, nothing more was paid as a benefit to GBC.

“And that payment of $105,000 was in support of the fact that we dedicated an entire channel for 24 hours. We suspended normal programming for the GTV Sports Plus, and we dedicated it to the African Games and for our role as the official broadcaster.”

Minister for Youth and Sports, had insisted that his outfit has paid over US$3 million to GBC and explained the amount is in full payment for coverage of the 2024 All African Games that took place in Accra four months ago.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has clarified the payment made to the GBC for its role as the official broadcaster of the 13th African Games held in Accra earlier this year.

In response to this apparent discrepancy, the Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday, Tuesday, August 20, 2024, provided a comprehensive breakdown of the financial arrangements made with GBC.

According to the Ministry, several proposals were received from various stakeholders concerning the production and broadcasting rights for the 13th African Games. Some of these proposals, the Ministry noted, were more than $6 million, which was deemed excessive.

In an effort to build local capacity and leave a lasting legacy after the Games, the Ministry opted to engage GBC as the official broadcaster. The decision was also influenced by the fact that GBC’s financial quotation was the lowest among the proposals received.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports, through the Local Organising Committee, received proposals from various stakeholders for the production and broadcasting rights for the 13th African Games,” the press release stated.

“Some organisations submitted proposals in excess of $6 million, which the Ministry deemed excessive.”

The Ministry clarified that the total agreed amount for GBC’s services was $3.6 million. Out of this, $2.5 million was paid directly to GBC in two tranches, $1 million on March 13, 2024, and $1.5 million on May 22, 2024.

The remaining $1 million was paid directly to third-party service providers, as per the instructions of GBC, in accordance with the contractual agreement.

The Ministry emphasised its commitment to transparency and accountability, noting that all financial transactions were conducted with the highest level of integrity.

The Ningo-Prampram MP’s query is on the state of payment to the state broadcaster, when the Minister appeared before the PAC on Monday, August 19, 2024.

“You had an arrangement with GBC to cover the All-African Games. Can you share with this committee how much that coverage was for, and whether payment has been made for same?” Sam George asked.

In response, Mr Mustapha Ussif stated that “Yes, GBC was the official broadcaster for the 13th All African Games, and I can confirm that full payment has been made to GBC. I can’t remember the exact amount but I know that it is in the excess of $3 million”

For emphasis, Mr George asked “You paid GBC in excess of $3 million for coverage of the All African Games…?” to which the Minister responded, “Yes.”

According to Sam George, his question was premise on the fact that, “most of the technicians that worked on the All African Games have still not been paid. So we wanted to ascertain if you have paid and how much has been paid.”

He said the PAC, will take the matter up with the GBC, when next they appear before the committee, on why they have still not paid the technicians who worked for them.

On the latest development, Sam George, noted that the letter issued by the GBC boss regarding the payment for the coverage of the 13th All African Games has exacerbated the issue.

According to him, no attempts by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to justify or explain their actions will change the fact, noting that the contract is clear what was due to the GBC.

Speaking on Joy FM yesterday, Tuesday, August 20, Mr George said that the contract explicitly states that GBC is entitled to $3.6 million and makes no mention of any third party.

“In fact, in the obligations of the party, it is clear the fee. It is agreed that GBC will provide services in the amount of $3.6 million. It goes on to break all the conditions down and the scope of work.

“When you read the previous page where the scope of work is in the contract, all the things that we are told third-party’s were contracted to do – the contract says GBC will do same. Now if the contract has been signed between Prof. Amin Alhassan on behalf of GBC and Hon. Mustapha Ussif on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports to pay GBC $3.6 million, have you seen any contract, service level arrangement between GBC and any third-party?

“Have you seen any contract stipulating what those third parties are offering and how much they are being paid for those services? Have you also seen anything that disputes the fact that the Minister said he paid in excess of $3.6 million,” he asked.

The Ningo-Prampram MP noted that Prof. Amin Alhassan, claimed his outfit only received US$105,000, with evidence to support this.

This, he questioned whether the remaining $3,495,000 was paid directly from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to the third parties without going through GBC.

“Will that not be in flagrant disregard of the contract that they signed? And would that not be in contradiction of what the Minister said because the Minister did not say that in excess of 3 million was paid to GBC and sub-contractors? He said it was paid to GBC, he spoke under oath.

“So if GBC is also saying we only received $105,000, where or who to whom was the $3,495 paid and on what basis,” Mr George asked.