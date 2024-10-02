Ghana Armed Forces leave GBC

…Exposed to attack as it withdraws Soldiers

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has officially informed its staff of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) decision to withdraw military personnel stationed at the Corporation, sparking widespread speculation and controversy.

According to an official letter released by the management of GBC, the GAF, through the 64 Infantry Regiment, has served notice that, the troops assigned to protect the Corporation, will be withdrawn, effective yesterday, Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The Herald spoke to some contacts at GBC and was told that, a circular announcing the withdrawal of the military personnel, was posted on the notice board of the Corporation recently.

The notice dated September 30, 2024 read; “For your information. Withdrawal of military from GBC. The Ghana Armed Forces acting by its agency, the 64 Infantry Regiment, has served the Corporation notice to withdraw its troops deployed to GBC with effect from Tuesday, October 1, 2024. All staff are to take note”.

It is unclear, why the military hierarchy, will be withdrawing its men from such a vital state installation, particularly as the country approaches a crucial election, which is two months away.

It is equally unclear, if the Ministry of Defense led by Dominic Nitiwul, sanctioned the withdrawal of the soldiers in consultation with the Ministry of Information, led by Fatimatu Abubakar, which has oversight responsibility over GBC.

Interestingly, most private media houses in Ghana, employ the services of private security companies to protect their workers as well as their equipment from attackers.

Accra-based Multimedia, owners of Joy, Asemp, Adom FM and others, which have many times suffered attacks from irate political thugs, has one of the tightest security arrangements in the country for its journalists, management staff and equipment.

It uses even metal detectors and biometric security doors among others, as part of its protective arrangements.

The development at GBC, has gotten many security experts worried, because the GBC, has been the first point of attack where many of the military takeovers, including that of Jerry Rawlings in 1979 and 1981 were announced.

The security experts, questioned whether there were plans to replace the soldiers with policemen or private civilian security to help secure expensive equipment, as well as the lives of the workers of the state broadcaster.

Soldiers have in recent years, been e in the private homes of some state appointees, and the experts hold the view, that their removal from state-owned media house could be challenging for the security of the country.

Others had even gone as far as saying the Akufo-Addo government might be up to some tricks by staging an attack on GBC and using friendly forces as a pretext to crash some opposition elements and postpone the December 2024 election.

But that view is being rubbished by others who pointed out that President Nana Akufo-Addo has many times mentioned that he was going to hand over power peacefully, and hence could not be planning anything sinister with the military withdrawals from GBC.

However, there are questions as to whether or not soldiers at the Bank of Ghana which provides security to the Central Bank in partnership with the police service and private security company; Westec Security, are also going to be removed.

In January 2001, after taking over from Rawlings, the soldiers ended years of guard duties at GBC, which was one of the most heavily defended offices in the country.

Exactly a year, the Ministry of Information issued a statement condemning an attack on UTV studios during an evening live broadcast on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

A press statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at the time and dated, Sunday, October 8 said, “the right to free expression and the freedom of the media are key pillars of our democracy and must be fiercely protected.”

Mr Oppong Nkrumah further indicated that, the Ministry made a report to the Ghana Police Service to intervene during the attack when the Media Monitoring Centre was notified of the authorized invasion of the studio by some thugs to express their displeasure over the content of the live program.

“The Police subsequently arrested 16 persons at the premises of UTV, and investigations are currently ongoing,” the statement added.

The Minister used the opportunity to “encourage the media, especially broadcast media show hosts and panelists, to do their utmost to help promote national cohesion even as they exercise their fundamental freedoms.”

The attack on UTV evoked widespread condemnation from Ghanaians, who have called for swift action to bring those responsible to justice, with Ghana Police Service saying it arrested 16 people for their role in the attack.

This incident unfolded during the broadcast of the United Showbiz program. Shortly after the show commenced, a disruptive noise obstructed the proceedings leaving viewers surprised and concerned.

The show then abruptly went off air while commercials filled the screen. However, subsequent online videos shed light on the unsettling disturbance.

A group claiming to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) allegedly stormed the UTV studios during the live broadcast.

Their main demand was to receive an apology from one of the panellists, A-Plus, amid threats.

In the aftermath of the incident, the host of the show, MzGee, apologised to the viewers for the disruption.