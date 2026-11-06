Defence minister, military high command meet Sam George

……Over His ‘Street Justice’ warning against soldiers fighting hazardous sand winning in Ningo-Prampram

The Minister for Defence and the Military High Command have intervened in the growing controversy involving the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, following his controversial warning that soldiers allegedly brutalizing his constituents could face the “law of the streets”.

The intervention comes amid growing concerns over extensive sand-winning activities in the Ningo-Prampram Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, where large portions of land have been excavated, residential buildings threatened and high-tension electricity pylons exposed to potential danger.

The controversy has brought into sharp focus two serious national concerns, which are the environmental destruction caused by uncontrolled sand winning and allegations of military brutality during operations intended to halt the activities.

Mr George’s remarks, captured in a widely circulated video, have sparked considerable public debate, with some commentators questioning the propriety of a Cabinet Minister using language that could be interpreted as encouraging confrontation between civilians and military personnel.

Others have defended his intervention, arguing that soldiers deployed to enforce the law must respect the constitutional rights of citizens and should not be allowed to intimidate, assault or unlawfully seize their property.

The controversy reached the highest levels of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) yesterday, Thursday, 5 November 2026, when Mr George met the Minister for Defence, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General William Agyapong and the three Service Commanders to discuss the incident and its implications.

Following the meeting, Mr George, who is a lawyer, disclosed that the military leadership had expressed concern about portions of his public comments but had agreed to investigate allegations that three residents sustained gunshot wounds and several others were assaulted during a joint military and police operation on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

Investigations by The Herald have revealed disturbing scenes of environmental degradation across parts of the Ningo-Prampram Municipality, where extensive sand-winning activities have transformed large stretches of land into landscapes resembling areas devastated by illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Photographs obtained by the newspaper show deep excavations, enormous heaps of reddish earth, destroyed vegetation and large portions of land stripped of their natural cover.

Some of the affected areas are dangerously close to residential buildings, while others are situated near high-voltage electricity transmission pylons that form part of Ghana’s national power transmission network.

Of particular concern are electricity transmission installations along corridors stretching from Akosombo through parts of the municipality, which contribute to the supply of electricity to Accra and other communities across the country.

The continued removal of sand and earth around these installations has raised fears that the stability of their foundations could eventually be compromised.

Although The Herald has not obtained a technical assessment confirming that any of the pylons have suffered structural damage, the proximity of the excavation activities to the installations poses a potential danger that requires urgent investigation.

Electricity transmission towers depend on stable ground and properly engineered foundations to withstand the weight and tension of transmission lines, as well as environmental forces.

Uncontrolled excavation around such structures could weaken surrounding soil, accelerate erosion and potentially affect their stability.

A failure involving critical transmission infrastructure could have consequences extending far beyond Ningo-Prampram, making the protection of the installations a matter of national importance.

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), which manages the country’s electricity transmission network, is consequently being urged to undertake an immediate technical assessment of the affected pylons and determine whether sand-winning operators have encroached upon protected transmission corridors.

The environmental destruction is not limited to electricity infrastructure. Some residential buildings have reportedly had portions of the surrounding land excavated, exposing their foundations and leaving homeowners concerned about the safety of their properties.

Residents fear that continued excavation could weaken the ground supporting their buildings, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall when erosion and uncontrolled drainage could aggravate the situation.

The deep trenches created by sand-winning operators also pose potential dangers to pedestrians, motorists and children, especially where abandoned excavation sites are left without protective barriers.

Environmental observers warn that uncontrolled sand winning can destroy vegetation, accelerate soil erosion, alter natural drainage patterns and create dangerous depressions capable of collecting floodwater.

The scale of destruction has raised questions about the effectiveness of the Ningo-Prampram Municipal Assembly and environmental regulators in monitoring the activities.

It remains unclear how many of the operators possess valid permits, who owns the affected lands and whether influential individuals or commercial interests are financing the operations.

There are also questions about whether environmental impact assessments were conducted before excavation began and whether the necessary regulatory approvals were obtained.

The destruction has reportedly attracted the attention of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), whose personnel have been involved in operations targeting illegal sand-winning activities in the municipality.

However, rather than attracting attention solely for efforts to halt the environmental destruction, the security operations have become embroiled in controversy following allegations of harassment, assault and unlawful seizure of vehicles belonging to residents.

At the centre of the dispute is Lieutenant Albert Goh, a military officer whom Mr George has publicly accused of misconduct during the operations.

The Minister alleged that Lieutenant Goh and other heavily armed soldiers entered the constituency, seized trucks belonging to residents without lawful authority and subjected some individuals to degrading treatment.

He further alleged that the soldiers retained and used some of the seized vehicles for approximately two weeks.

In remarks captured on video, Mr George described the military officer’s alleged conduct as a disgrace to the Ghana Armed Forces.

“What you did yesterday was akin to armed robbery,” the Minister declared, accusing the soldiers of unlawfully taking possession of citizens’ property.

He subsequently called on the CDS to dismiss the officer, arguing that his alleged actions had brought the military institution into disrepute.

Mr George also alleged that the soldiers disrespected a senior police officer, identified as Chief Superintendent Dzakpasu, who reportedly attempted to intervene during the operation.

According to the Minister, some of the soldiers allegedly cocked their weapons in the presence of the police commander, further escalating tensions.

The controversy intensified when Mr George warned soldiers against returning to Ningo-Prampram to brutalize residents, invoking what he described as the “law of the streets”.

His comments immediately raised concern among segments of the public, particularly about the possibility that such language could encourage hostility towards military personnel undertaking lawful assignments.

Critics argue that although the Minister has a responsibility to defend his constituents against unlawful treatment, his position as a Cabinet Minister demands restraint, especially when dealing with members of the security services.

They contend that allegations of military misconduct should be referred to the appropriate authorities for investigation and disciplinary action rather than becoming the subject of public threats.

Others have questioned the propriety of demanding the dismissal of a serving military officer before the allegations against him have been formally investigated.

However, supporters of Mr George insist that his intervention was necessary to protect residents from alleged abuses by security personnel.

They maintain that the fight against environmental destruction cannot become a justification for assaulting civilians, unlawfully confiscating property or disregarding constitutional protections.

The Minister’s warning has also revived memories of the brutal killing of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on 29 May 2017.

Major Mahama, then a captain in the Ghana Armed Forces, was attacked and murdered by a mob after being mistaken for an armed robber while undertaking military duties in the area.

His killing shocked the nation and triggered widespread condemnation of mob justice and attacks on security personnel.

Some observers have invoked the tragedy in cautioning public officials against statements that could inflame hostility towards soldiers.

They argue that although military personnel must be held accountable for unlawful conduct, political leaders should avoid rhetoric that could be interpreted as legitimizing retaliatory violence against them.

There is no evidence that the confrontation in Ningo-Prampram has resulted in mob violence comparable to the Denkyira-Obuasi tragedy. Nevertheless, the incident has reinforced calls for restraint, responsible political leadership and respect for lawful procedures in resolving disputes involving security agencies and civilian communities.

In an apparent effort to de-escalate the confrontation, Mr George met the Minister for Defence and the Military High Command yesterday, Thursday, 5 November 2026.

In a statement posted on Facebook following the meeting, the Minister confirmed that the Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Commanders attended the discussions.

“This morning, I met with my colleague, the Minister for Defence, to discuss matters arising from a joint military/police operation in my constituency, Ningo-Prampram. The Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Commanders also attended the meeting,” he stated.

According to Mr George, the military leadership expressed concern about portions of the video in which he addressed his constituents following Tuesday’s incident.

He acknowledged those concerns but maintained that his intervention was motivated by allegations of brutality against residents.

“We had a frank and cordial discussion. I assured the High Command that my remarks were never intended as an attack on the Ghana Armed Forces, an institution I hold in the highest regard, as I stated in that same address,” he explained.

Mr George said he appreciated how his comments had been received within the military and had agreed to work more closely with the Defence Minister in handling similar situations.

“I expressed my understanding at how my remarks have been received by the larger Army fraternity and agreed to work closer with the Minister for Defence in future situations,” he added.

The Minister, however, insisted that the alleged conduct of the personnel involved in the operation and the injuries reportedly sustained by residents remained his principal concerns.

“My concern was, and remains, the conduct of the personnel involved in the incident and the harm my constituents suffered,” he stressed.

One of the significant revelations following the meeting was Mr George’s disclosure that three residents allegedly sustained gunshot wounds during Tuesday’s operation.

He also claimed that several other constituents were assaulted by security personnel.

The Minister did not provide details about the identities of the injured persons, the circumstances in which the shots were allegedly fired or the medical treatment they received.

It remains unclear whether the alleged injuries resulted from live ammunition, warning shots or other circumstances surrounding the operation.

There has also been no independently verified account establishing which personnel, if any, discharged firearms or whether the use of force was justified.

The allegations have raised serious questions about the rules governing the use of force during joint military and police operations against illegal sand-winning activities.

These matters are expected to form part of the investigation promised by the Chief of Defence Staff.

Mr George said he was encouraged by the military leadership’s commitment to examine the allegations and make the findings public.

“As Member of Parliament, I have a duty to speak up for the people who elected me, and I will always do so,” he declared.

“I am therefore encouraged by the Chief of Defence Staff’s commitment to open an investigation into the matter, and I trust it will be thorough and that its outcome will be made known.”

The Minister thanked the Defence Minister for intervening promptly and expressed optimism that closer cooperation with the military authorities would help protect residents without compromising the integrity of the GAF.

“I look forward to working with him and the Military High Command to ensure that the rights of the people of Ningo-Prampram are protected, and that the integrity and proud image of our Ghana Armed Forces are upheld,” he stated.

He also appealed to his constituents to exercise restraint and cooperate with the investigation.

“I urge my constituents to remain calm, cooperate fully with the investigation, and allow the process to run its course,” he said.