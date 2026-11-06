Accra set for 30th GJA Media Awards tomorrow

…..Mahama, Otumfuo And Ga Mantse To Grace Ceremony

Ghana is set to celebrate three decades of journalistic excellence as the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) prepares to host the 30th edition of its prestigious Media Awards on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The ceremony, scheduled for 6 p.m. at The Palms Convention Centre, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra, is expected to attract prominent political figures, traditional rulers, government officials, media executives, journalists and other stakeholders.

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to attend as the Special Guest of Honour, while the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will serve as Patron of the awards. The Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, will chair the ceremony.

Other distinguished personalities expected at the event include the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin; the Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie; and former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

This year’s awards will be held under the theme: “Celebrating Excellence, Advancing Media Freedom and Combating Hate Speech in the Digital Age.”

The 30th edition marks an important milestone in the Association’s history, providing an opportunity to recognize journalists and media organizations whose work has contributed to public education, accountability, national development and the advancement of Ghana’s democracy.

According to the GJA, the Awards Committee received 327 entries from 206 applicants and assessed 326 entries across six divisions, resulting in 36 citations.

The assessment process was guided by a 10-point evaluation framework, with a minimum qualifying score of 70 percent.

Two new categories have also been introduced: Best Digital and New Media Platform, and the Bank of Ghana Governor’s Economic and Financial Story of the Year.

The additions reflect the changing media landscape and the growing importance of digital journalism and specialised economic and financial reporting.

A total of 53 entries appeared on the published list of nominees, representing journalists, programmes and media organizations from across the country.

Beyond the celebration of professional excellence, this year’s awards come at a time when concerns about press freedom, journalists’ safety and working conditions remain prominent in Ghana’s media landscape.

In a statement issued ahead of the ceremony, the GJA reported more than 50 incidents involving attacks, assaults, arrests, threats and harassment against journalists between 2022 and January 2026.

The Association cited cases involving journalists from the Ghanaian Times, JoyNews, Class FM, Adom News and Bullet TV, among others.

It has renewed calls for the establishment of a comprehensive National Journalist Safety Framework, a dedicated police focal point for media-related cases, a rapid-response mechanism, a Journalist Support Fund, and regular safety training for media practitioners.

The Association has also emphasized the need for journalists to uphold professional ethics while exercising their constitutional freedoms.

These concerns come against the backdrop of Ghana’s position in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index, in which the country ranked 39th out of 180 countries and fourth in Africa, according to an address by the GJA President.

The Association has continued to advocate improved welfare conditions for journalists, including legislative measures to guarantee better working conditions.

The welfare agenda has received renewed attention following an assurance by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, that Parliament is prepared to work with the GJA towards drafting a Private Member’s Bill aimed at improving journalists’ working conditions.

The assurance was given when the GJA National Executive paid a courtesy call on the Speaker at Parliament House to formally invite him to the awards ceremony.

The proposed legislation is expected to provide an opportunity for broader discussions on the welfare, remuneration, professional protection and working conditions of media practitioners across the country.

The theme for this year’s awards also draws attention to the challenges posed by the rapid growth of digital platforms, artificial intelligence, misinformation, disinformation and hate speech.

In his message ahead of the ceremony, Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie highlighted the relationship between the media and democratic governance, stressing the importance of responsible court reporting, judicial independence and respect for the presumption of innocence.

He also underscored the need for journalists to balance press freedom with accuracy, fairness and respect for the rule of law.

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has similarly highlighted the media’s responsibility to preserve Ghana’s cultural heritage, document history, promote indigenous knowledge and ensure that the voices and experiences of communities are not lost to time.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between traditional institutions and the media in promoting peace, preserving cultural identity and advancing social cohesion.

As the GJA prepares to mark its 30th Media Awards, the ceremony is expected not only to celebrate the achievements of journalists but also to renew national attention on the importance of a free, independent, safe and responsible media.

The event will provide an opportunity for media practitioners, policymakers and other stakeholders to reflect on the future of journalism and the role of the press in strengthening Ghana’s democracy.

With the expected participation of the President, prominent traditional rulers, and other distinguished guests, the 30th GJA Media Awards promise to be a significant occasion in the history of Ghanaian journalism.