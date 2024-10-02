GeneralMajor 2

Five movements join forces to tackle illegal mining

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

By Prince Ahenkorah

Five movements, specifically the Youth Revolutionary Front, Youth Republic, Economic Fighters League, Democracy Hub, and Fix the Country, have officially announced the formation of a National Coalition dedicated to combating the pressing issue of illegal mining in Ghana.

This significant collaboration aims to address the rampant challenges posed by illegal mining, commonly referred to as “galamsey.”

The announcement was made through a press release dated October 1, 2024, and was signed by Arimiyaw Wusama, a representative of the coalition.

In their statement, the coalition outlined their commitment to taking decisive action against illegal mining practices that threaten the environment and the well-being of communities across the nation.

More Read

John Mahama pledges to audit all concessions and punish illegal miners

Effiduase-Asokore NPP MP rubbishes calls to end galamsey 
John Mahama criticizes remand of Democracy Hub demonstrators
IPR Ghana calls for a national  campaign against  galamsey

As part of the Coalition’s comprehensive strategy to eradicate illegal mining, the members have declared their full participation in the upcoming demonstration scheduled for October 3 to October 5.

This demonstration aims to compel the president to declare a state of emergency against mining in water bodies and forest reserves.

Additionally, the coalition seeks to advocate for the release of young Ghanaians who have been detained following the recent Democracy Hub demonstrations.

In their press release, the coalition extended an invitation to various organizations, individuals, and pressure groups to join them as partners in this vital Coalition.

They emphasized the importance of a united front in the fight against illegal mining, recognizing that collective action is essential for meaningful change.

The coalition also made it clear that they are committed to a non-partisan approach, ensuring that their objectives remain uncompromised.

“We further state that no political party will be allowed to compromise the objectives of this demonstration. This is a purely non-political demonstration with the interest of Ghana at its very core”.

You Might Also Like

John Mahama pledges to audit all concessions and punish illegal miners

Effiduase-Asokore NPP MP rubbishes calls to end galamsey 

John Mahama criticizes remand of Democracy Hub demonstrators

IPR Ghana calls for a national  campaign against  galamsey

Share this Article
Previous Article Access Bank and Autochek partner to bridge the financing gap for vehicle purchase
Next Article Ghana Armed Forces leave GBC
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Multiple claims on Nana Asante Bediatuo’s health
General Major 1
Ghana Mine Workers’ Union rejects claims of coup in FGR/Blue Gold lease termination
Business Major 1
Bawumia, Mahama locked in close contest over 2024 elections
Major 1 Major Politics
The 100 best-performing CEOs in Africa in 2024
Business Major 3
Lost your password?