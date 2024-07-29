King Paluta, Ofori Amponsah, and South African Stars to headline Mama Money GhanaFEST 10th anniversary edition in Pretoria

Prepare to be part of the most spectacular cultural celebration yet as Mama Money GhanaFEST SA returns for its 10th edition this Heritage Month. On Saturday, 14 September 2024, Fountains Valley in Pretoria will come alive from 10am until late, celebrating the vibrant fusion of Ghanaian and South African cultures.

Marking a decade of cultural exchange, GhanaFEST SA has grown into a cornerstone event that celebrates the rich traditions and modern achievements of Ghanaian culture. This year, under the theme “Forward Ever GhanaFEST SA,” the festival commemorates 10 years of fostering unity and cultural pride, highlighting the enduring spirit of community.

The festival will showcase an impressive line-up of artists, including Ghanaian stars Ofori Amponsah and King Paluta, alongside local South African talent. Traditional dancers, DJ Shadow, and the Sankofa International Band will further enrich the event, blending Ghanaian and South African musical landscapes.

A highlight of GhanaFEST SA is the vibrant display of Kings and Queens from various Ghanaian tribes, such as the Ashanti Kingdom, Dagomba, and Nzima. This tribute to Ghanaian royalty offers attendees a unique opportunity to learn about and celebrate Ghana’s cultural heritage. Additionally, the festival will feature live entertainment for children, making it a family-friendly event.

Festival-goers can indulge in a variety of culinary delights and explore arts, crafts, and textiles from vendors representing the rich tapestry of Ghanaian culture. With free entrance, the festival invites the entire community, including adults and children, to join in this grand celebration.

Over the past nine years, GhanaFEST SA has hosted unforgettable moments and esteemed guests, including renowned artists like GURU, Okyeame Kwame, EDEM, Mzbel, Bisa Kdei, Sydney, and Obrafour. The festival has also been honored by various Ghanaian high commissioners and ambassadors, underscoring its cultural and diplomatic significance.

Mama Money, the headline sponsor of GhanaFEST SA, has been a steadfast partner, offering safe, fast, and reliable international money transfers across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Their continued support, along with contributions from Sedglo Group, Glory Computers, Sankofa Insurance, Sheila Afari PR, Annie Kwakye Attorneys, and many others, has been instrumental in the festival’s success.

This year’s GhanaFEST SA is more than just a festival; it is a movement celebrating the unity, diversity, and cultural heritage of the Ghanaian diaspora and their South African hosts. It is an opportunity to honor the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to a future of continued cultural exchange and mutual respect.

Save the date and join us at the Mama Money GhanaFEST SA for an unforgettable experience that celebrates the spirit of Ghana and the warmth of South Africa. Together, let’s move “Forward Ever” in unity and celebration.

For partnership and sponsorship opportunities, please contact the GhanaFEST SA team at [email protected] or 0732492058/0763862244, or reach out to Mama Money at [email protected].