Allianz gears up for Paris 2024 with support for athletes, insurance protection, and market activations around the world

Allianz is mobilized to help deliver a successful Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, beginning with the support of more than 160 Team Allianz athletes and Para athletes, with 90 likely to compete at Paris 2024. They will be cheered on by over 2,000 Allianz colleagues and supported by 200 plus volunteers working behind the scenes and on the ground to help ensure a smooth and successful event.

Over 29 thrilling days, 14,900 world-class athletes from over 200 National Olympic and Paralympic Committees and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team will compete across 32 different sports in the spirit of unity and peaceful competition. The Games are expected to attract 15 million visitors between the Olympic (from July 26 to 11 August) and Paralympic Games (from 28 August to 8 September), with billions expected to watch the Opening Ceremony and the competitions live around the globe.

Allianz’s strategic partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements extends through 2028 and includes the upcoming Games Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28, allowing Allianz to connect with millions of customers, consumers and business partners around the world, increasing awareness and appeal of the most valuable global insurance brand and creating business impact in core growth markets.

Oliver Bäte, CEO of Allianz, says: “At Allianz, we believe in the power of sports to elevate and unite people through peaceful competition, helping to transcend social and cultural barriers. We are proud to be the Worldwide Insurance Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements. Inspired by the optimism and perseverance of the athletes, we are honored to support this extraordinary event that brings more than 200 nations together.”

For most athletes, the Olympic and Paralympic Games are certainly the most important sporting event in their lives. At the Games in Paris, sports that are otherwise not in the spotlight are also given a stage. There is something for every spectator. With the campaign around the Games, Allianz is addressing new target groups and reaching young people, particularly via digital channels, who have not yet had much to do with the topics of insurance and pensions, making them enthusiastic about Allianz’s services.

Insuring the Games

Without insurance, large sports events, like the Olympics, could not take place. Allianz collaborates with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Organizing Committee of Paris 2024 to provide insurance solutions for the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, as well as the National Olympic Committees around the world and their respective Olympic teams and athletes. This includes commercial coverages for liability or cyber as well as property damage insurance for several venues used during the games. Allianz also provides ticket cancellation insurance for fans, a medical assistance program for 155,000 athletes, staff, and volunteers and personal accident insurance for national teams. With an extensive range of coverage for athletes, fans, businesses and more, Allianz is a major insurer of the sports ecosystem.

Supporting athletes, encouraging movement

Supporting athletes is at the heart of the strategic partnership between Allianz and the Olympic and Paralympic Movements. 160 athletes, Para athletes and hopefuls from 32 countries in 53 sports are part of Team Allianz. Allianz has created a dedicated support program for athletes, including a year-round mentoring Buddy Program and financial literacy initiatives that help athletes manage sports, personal finance and their professional careers. Allianz supports them not only financially, but also by answering questions about their coverage. At the same time, the athlete testimonials convey important values such as friendship and respect, thus strengthening the Allianz brand.

Allianz also encourages young people around the world to be more physically active through its MoveNow Program, which facilitates access and offers opportunities for the young generation to become and stay active. Through the program, Allianz Commercial provided access to physical and mental well-being activities to thousands of young people in Africa in partnership with sports legends over the past six years. In addition to this, five youngsters represented Africa at the Allianz MoveNow Camp – Global Edition in Munich, participating in various sports activities and exploring new horizons.