NDC 2024 campaign officially launched

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially launched its campaign ahead of the December polls this year.

The party brought together its key leaders and stalwarts on Saturday, July 27 at the Tamale Jubilee Park to address party supporters and Ghanaians on the party’s vision for Ghanaians.

The flagbearer of the party, John Mahama was the last to address Ghanaians and officially launched the party’s campaign.

“On this occasion as the flagbearer of the NDC, I declare the NDC campaign duly and officially launched,” John Mahama said while urging the NDC supporters to proceed with their door-to-door campaign in various communities.

The party is set to also launch its manifesto by end of August in the Central Region.