Edibeck Consult’s  summer  camp to be climaxed with visit to Euro Parliament in Brussels

Delegates participating in this year’s Summer Camp to Europe, are expected to climax their trip with a visit to the European Parliament which is  based in the Belgian capital of Brussels.

Organised by  Edibeck Consult, a  reputable Travel Agency with  expertise in consultancy  services and having been in existence for 13 years the delegates who  include students from 24  schools in Ghana and other countriessuch as the United States( U.S)  and United Kingdom ( U.K) are expected to be impacted positively by the visit to the European parliament during their trip.

The trip, which is in two parts, will see some students making it to the USand will have their activities climaxed with a visit to the Delta Airline museum and CNN , among others.

In all, a total of 109 delegates comprising students and chaperonesare participating in this year’s summer camp.

Out of this 109, 84 delegates are scheduled for the Europe trip and the remaining 25 billed for the US trip.

Speaking at the pre- departure briefing in Accra on July 25, 2024, the Managing Director of Edibeck Consult, Mr Edward Obiri Ampong, emphasized the educational and adventure benefits the trips exposes the children to.

For instance, he explained that the advent of Artificial Intelligence ( AI) and Robotics has made it imperative to position Ghanaian children in a path that will make them compete with their counterparts from other countries in this 21st century.

The organisation of these summer trips, Mr Ampong, reiterated is, therefore to expose the children to these trending issues for their personal development and growth.

“We are a member of the trade promotion organisation that help to promote international trade between Ghana and other countries and we believe that using summer camps  and partnership with companies abroad will  help our kids move from their comfort zone to see what is happening out there “, he pointed out.

Inspite of the recent brouhaha over the alleged ‘disappearance ‘of Ghanaian Paralympic team in Norway, which has raised concerns and put the spotlight on Ghanaian travellers, Mr Ampong, gave the assurance that his agency with the tacit support of the Director of Edibeck Consult, Mrs. Rebecca Nana Ofosua Ampong, has always ensured that both the children and their chaperones, have returned after the trips for the past five years.

The Europe delegation, which leaves on Saturday July 27, 2024, will visit The Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium and are expected back on  August 10.

The U.S delegation on the other hand, will depart Accra on August 12, and  expected back on the 28th of the same month.

The number of delegates for this year’s trip is a huge increment over last year, in view of the fact that a total of 51 people participated in the 2023 edition.

The pre-departure briefing had in attendance the Delta airlineboss in Ghana who are partners and the American Chamber of Commerce.

In a brief remarks however, the External Affairs Manager for the American Chamber of Commerce, Madam Jane Ohenewa Gyekye , encouraged the children to be worthy ambassadors  for their country while on the trip.

In her view ,the narrative foreigners have about Ghana is sometimes not too pleasant but it is incumbent on the these kids  to change the cultural narrative by being outspoken in presenting the positive and state of infrastructure development which exists in their home nation of Ghana.

