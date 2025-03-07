BusinessMajor 1

NPA inaugurates audit committee to strengthen accountability

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has officially inaugurated its newly constituted Audit Committee, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and good governance.

A brief ceremony was held this morning to mark the occasion, highlighting the Authority’s dedication to strengthening integrity and accountability within its operations.

Speaking at the event, the Acting Chief Executive of the NPA, Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, reaffirmed his unwavering support for the committee and urged its members to diligently execute their mandate.

“The work of this committee is crucial in maintaining the credibility and efficiency of the NPA. I trust that you will discharge your duties with the utmost professionalism and integrity,” Mr Tameklo stated.

The Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr Eric Oduro Osae, formally inaugurated the committee, emphasising its critical role in promoting transparency within the Authority’s financial and operational framework.

“The establishment of this committee is a significant step towards enhancing accountability and ensuring adherence to best practices in governance,” Dr Osae remarked.

The Audit Committee’s primary responsibility is to provide independent oversight of the Authority’s financial reporting, risk management, and internal control processes. Its formation aligns with regulatory requirements aimed at promoting accountability in public sector institutions.

The newly inaugurated committee is expected to play a vital role in enhancing operational transparency and safeguarding the Authority’s resources against mismanagement.

As the NPA continues its mandate of regulating the petroleum downstream sector, the Audit Committee’s oversight, will be instrumental in upholding the principles of good governance and prudent financial management.

