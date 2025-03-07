Eni Ghana, Vitol, GNPC deliver vital social projects in Western Region

Eni Ghana, in collaboration with its Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) partners Vitol Upstream Ghana Ltd (Vitol) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has officially handed over a series of social projects aimed at improving health, sanitation, education, and economic opportunities in communities within the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The initiatives, include renovating the Sanzule/Krisan School Canteen, which will provide meals to over 300 students, enhancing their academic performance and overall well-being.

Additionally, four fishing sheds, have been constructed for the Bakanta, Ngalekpole, Ngalekyi, and Baku communities.

These structures will benefit over 7,000 fishermen, fish traders, and processors by offering secure spaces for fish processing and storage.

In the area of sanitation, five modern household latrines using Bio-Digester Technology have been installed to promote hygiene, environmental sustainability, and public health.

Moreover, 17 Community Argon Welders, have undergone training, received international certification, and been provided with start-up kits to equip them with the necessary skills and resources to enter the workforce and expand their employment opportunities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Maurizio Pinna, Managing Director of Eni Ghana, underscored the importance of these projects. “These projects demonstrate Eni and its OCTP partners’ commitment to enhancing livelihoods, not only by delivering immediate benefits but also by laying the foundation for long-term sustainable development. We believe that investing in these communities fosters inclusive economic growth and improves overall living conditions,” he stated.

Representatives from Eni, Vitol, GNPC, and the Petroleum Commission, attended the ceremony alongside traditional leaders from the beneficiary communities of Sanzule/Krisan, Bakanta, Ngalekpole, Ngalekyi, and Baku.

In a further effort to enhance employment prospects, particularly in the oil and gas industry, Eni Ghana and its partners, have provided Argon welding and fabrication training to 17 locals from the Ellembelle District.

The trainees received international certification along with start-up kits to help them transition into the workforce.

During the certificate presentation ceremony, Pinna highlighted the company’s dedication to inclusive economic development. “It is important that these welders not only receive training but also gain international certification and the necessary tools to start working immediately. We also seek to introduce them to the industrial sector, creating a pipeline for skilled employment opportunities,” he explained.

One of the beneficiaries, Mabel Morkeh, expressed her gratitude to Eni Ghana and its partners. “I thank Eni and the OCTP partners for the welding and fabrication training. This certification opens a wide door of opportunities for us to secure employment and support our families,” she said.

Additionally, the Petroleum Commission’s Western Regional Head, Alfred Aya, commended Eni and its partners for their continued commitment to social investment. “It is always a joy for us as regulators to witness such meaningful contributions. Eni and its partners have significantly impacted the local economy through education, agriculture, and fishing initiatives,” he remarked.

Traditional leaders, including the Chief of Bakanta, Nana Aka Nwanza III, and the Chief of Awiaso, Nana Akpanyi Amo II, who represented the Chief of Krisan, also expressed their appreciation for the ongoing investments in their communities.

Eni has been active in Ghana since 2009, focusing on offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production. The company currently has an equity production of approximately 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Through these social initiatives, Eni and its partners continue to demonstrate their commitment to sustainable development and community empowerment in Ghana.